Utah State

natureworldnews.com

Black Bear Takes Nine Bullets Following Home Invasion in Colorado

A black bear was shot multiple times as it charged toward the homeowner when the animal was in the middle of its home invasion in Colorado, ultimately taking nine bullets before falling. At around two in the morning, Ken Mauldin was awakened by screams from his wife at his Steamboat...
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
105.5 The Fan

Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States

Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?
Field & Stream

Wandering Moose Are Moving Into Nevada as Populations in Neighboring States Swell

Wildlife biologists in Nevada say that moose are making their way into the state in numbers they’ve never seen before as they migrate from neighboring Utah and Idaho where their populations have far exceeded capacity. While meandering moose have been reported sporadically in northeastern Nevada’s high desert country since at least the 1950s, recent population data shows that the largest member of the deer family has now established a permanent, breeding population in the Silver State for the first time in modern memory, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says.
105.5 The Fan

You Really Can Stay the Night in One of Idaho’s Historic Brothels

There’s really no denying it. There are some very unique places to stay the night in Idaho!. After its completion, the “Big Idaho Potato Hotel” quickly became Idaho’s most in-demand Airbnb rental and understandably so! It was made from the six-ton potato that traveled 148,000 miles to nearly 7,200 U.S. cities on the back of the Idaho Potato Commission's trailer over the course of seven years. They gifted it to one of the original members of their Tater Team, Kristie Wolfe. Wolfe has built some wickedly creative tiny homes in Washington State and Hawaii, so to turn her beloved potato into an Airbnb rental was a dream come true!
Alt 95.7

Montana Ranked as One of The Least Pet-Friendly States

A website called safewise.com ranked 48 states (not all the data was available from Hawaii and Alaska so they were left out) based on pet-friendliness and Montana came in at #47, with only New Mexico ranking below us. This came as a surprise to me. We've got wide open spaces, rivers and lakes, stuff pets love for the most part. So what gives? Let's explore some of the factors that made Montana rank so low.
