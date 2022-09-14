ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

By Cindy Von Quednow
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXdQg_0hvlMTal00

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes.

Lancaster High, located at 44701 32 nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles.

Law enforcement officers searched the campus for any evidence of a gunman or a weapon but found nothing.

Nearby Antelope Valley College canceled a scheduled evacuation drill due to the police activity. Additionally, Edwards Air Force Base asked people to stay clear of the area.

The lockdown at Lancaster High School was one of several active shooter hoaxes in Central and Southern California Wednesday afternoon.

Lockdowns were also ordered due to false reports at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, and Bullard High School in Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Despite rumors no active shooter at Bullard, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Despite rumors, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said there was no active shooter at Bullard High School on Wednesday.  “There was in fact, no active shooter at the school. No one hurt, no guns, no shots fired whatsoever,” Balderrama said.  Balderrama said at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday morning Fresno Police were dispatched […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student made hoax shooting call, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera chief of police Dino Lawson says more than thirty officers rushed to Nishimoto Elementary School on Tuesday to respond to a school shooting threat that turned out to be a hoax, called in by an 11-year-old student. “That call goes out, you hear it over the radio, and my heart […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lockdown lifted in Madera school after a false report

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school in Madera was put under lockdown on Thursday after a false report of an armed individual on the campus was made to the officers, police say. Madera Police Officers searched Maltida Torres High School. Officers searched the campus and it was determined that there wasn’t a threat to students. […]
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

‘No danger’ at Bullard High School, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say there is not an active shooter at Fresno’s Bullard High School, after reports of a police response at the campus Wednesday morning. In a post on social media, officers wrote that there are no injuries at Bullard High School – or any other school […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno overnight shootings 15 minutes apart

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead in a pair of separate overnight shootings in Fresno Saturday morning – approximately 15 minutes apart, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say the first shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. and officers responded to the 400 block of S. Teilman Avenue regarding multiple gunshots heard […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Active Shooter#Lancaster High School#Bishop Diego High School#Dei High School#Bullard High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot riding bike in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was shot while riding his bike Thursday night in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was shot in the upper torso around 10:00 p.m. near Thorne and Dakota avenues. The victim told police he was riding his bike when he was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need to install a car seat? Fresno Police is offering free lessons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week taking place September 18-24, the Fresno Police Department will be helping parents and caregivers with installing child safety seats. On September 20, the Fresno PD will have certified child passenger safety technicians available at 2323 Mariposa Mall to check car seat installations. The technicians […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KMPH.com

Man arrested for pimping, human-trafficking in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man has been arrested after police say he was conducting a pimping and human-trafficking operation in Northwest Fresno. Investigators were looking into an 18-year-old gang member who was not identified on Aug. 29. He fled from officers and a pursuit was called off due to public safety.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Free immigration workshop to happen in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mark your calendars, a free immigration workshop will take place in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will take place in the Cesar E. Chavez Adult School located at 2500 E. Stanislaus Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Experts will offer free assistance with the citizenship/naturalization process, DACA renewals, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by train in Downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys home in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home is destroyed after a fire broke out Friday evening in Fresno County, according to Fresno County Fire. Fire officials say that sometime after 8:00 p.m., Fresno County Fire responded to a residential fire on South Indianola between East Central Avenue and East American Avenue. The extent of the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

California lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week. Tuesday State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy is effective Sept. 17.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy