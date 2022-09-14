ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
Gov. Ricketts names interim Nebraska state fire marshal, corrections director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced interim leaders of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the State Fire Marshal Agency. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as the interim director of the Department of Correctional Services. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department for nearly 40 years, serving...
New program will let NU law students gain experience while helping those facing eviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Housing Justice Program, a project to protect tenant rights, is being launched at the University of Nebraska College of Law. The law school is partnering with other legal service providers and nonprofits to expand the work of the Tenant Assistance Project, which works to curb eviction and housing problems by connecting renters with federal and state aid.
Nebraska blown out by Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska scored on its first possession Saturday, but it was almost all Oklahoma after that. The Sooners controlled the game and came away with a 49-14 win. No. 6 Oklahoma put up 580 yards to Nebraska’s 327. That’s despite the Husker defense, which has...
Lincoln High falls to Grand Island in Class A matchup

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln High hosted Grand Island on Friday, both entering with 2-1 records and looking to add a win to their column. After a back-and-forth first half, the game was tied up at 14. But Grand Island went on to win 27-14 after a dominant run...
Nebraska National Guard honors POW and MIA soldiers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Friday marks a day of remembrance and recognition for some American soldiers. National POW/MIA Recognition Day celebrates the soldiers who never made it home and the soldiers who were held in prisoner camps in enemy territory. The Nebraska National Guard is taking Friday to thank...
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ in Lincoln for first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show lands on UNL’s campus for the first time for the Oklahoma at Nebraska football game. The show brings an already energetic campus even more coverage and excitement as the rivalry is reignited. “We’ll have a DJ,...
Immigrants share stories of how they came to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hub Cafe was abuzz Friday night with food, stories and friendship. Lincoln officials and other community leaders organized Where We Belong, an event geared toward being more welcoming to immigrants in Lincoln and part of National Welcoming Week. Many people were able to tell...
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
Tri-County takes down David City at the buzzer

DEWITT, Neb. (KLKN) – The Tri-County Trojans battled the Scouts from David City on Friday night. The game went down to the wire and ended on a last-second field goal by Tri-County to earn the 24-21 win. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Scouts...
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE

