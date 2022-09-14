Read full article on original website
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
Nebraska DOT trying to fill vacancies ahead of winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The State of Nebraska is dealing with staff shortages in many of its departments. The Department of Transportation currently has 200 openings. NDOT is exploring ways to fill vacancies such as snowplow operators ahead of winter. “We know it’s going to be a challenge,” spokeswoman...
Gov. Ricketts names interim Nebraska state fire marshal, corrections director
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced interim leaders of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and the State Fire Marshal Agency. Diane Sabatka-Rine will serve as the interim director of the Department of Correctional Services. Sabatka-Rine has been with the department for nearly 40 years, serving...
New program will let NU law students gain experience while helping those facing eviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Housing Justice Program, a project to protect tenant rights, is being launched at the University of Nebraska College of Law. The law school is partnering with other legal service providers and nonprofits to expand the work of the Tenant Assistance Project, which works to curb eviction and housing problems by connecting renters with federal and state aid.
Nebraska organizations highlight Latino contributions during Hispanic Heritage Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In the United States, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates not only the food, music and culture of Latinos, but most importantly, their contributions. The timing of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, coincides with the celebrations of several Latin American nations independence.
State worker unions continue contract negotiations with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska Association of Public Employees made a push to get more members signed up as they continue contract negotiations with the state. The union held its “organizing blitz” event Wednesday with a goal of reaching over 2,000 new members by the end of the week.
Vacancies in key positions at Nebraska prisons could put workers and inmates at risk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The annual report on Nebraska’s prison system has been released, and there are multiple challenges that could be putting both inmates and staff at risk. Staffing has been one of the biggest priorities over the last year, but the inspector general report shows that...
Nebraska blown out by Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska scored on its first possession Saturday, but it was almost all Oklahoma after that. The Sooners controlled the game and came away with a 49-14 win. No. 6 Oklahoma put up 580 yards to Nebraska’s 327. That’s despite the Husker defense, which has...
Former Husker Jordan Burroughs now holds most golds in US wrestling history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker now sits among the greatest in the record books. Jordan Burroughs earned himself a sixth world title on Friday by defeating Iran’s Mohammad Nokhodilarimi 4-2 in Serbia. He now holds the U.S. record for World and Olympic gold medals with seven:...
Lincoln High falls to Grand Island in Class A matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln High hosted Grand Island on Friday, both entering with 2-1 records and looking to add a win to their column. After a back-and-forth first half, the game was tied up at 14. But Grand Island went on to win 27-14 after a dominant run...
Nebraska receives nearly $11 million to build EV charging stations along highways
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan was approved to receive nearly $11 million in funding from the Biden Administration on Wednesday. With the project’s approval, Nebraska is one of 33 states with plans to build out their EV charging networks. The administration also approved...
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
Nebraska to celebrate 50th anniversary of Johnny Rodgers’ Heisman season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 90,000 Husker fans will jet to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to see Nebraska face No. 6 Oklahoma. During that game, Nebraska will honor the 50th anniversary of Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers’ 1972 season. Rodgers’ senior season was historic, to say the...
Nebraska National Guard honors POW and MIA soldiers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Friday marks a day of remembrance and recognition for some American soldiers. National POW/MIA Recognition Day celebrates the soldiers who never made it home and the soldiers who were held in prisoner camps in enemy territory. The Nebraska National Guard is taking Friday to thank...
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ in Lincoln for first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show lands on UNL’s campus for the first time for the Oklahoma at Nebraska football game. The show brings an already energetic campus even more coverage and excitement as the rivalry is reignited. “We’ll have a DJ,...
Immigrants share stories of how they came to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hub Cafe was abuzz Friday night with food, stories and friendship. Lincoln officials and other community leaders organized Where We Belong, an event geared toward being more welcoming to immigrants in Lincoln and part of National Welcoming Week. Many people were able to tell...
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
Tri-County takes down David City at the buzzer
DEWITT, Neb. (KLKN) – The Tri-County Trojans battled the Scouts from David City on Friday night. The game went down to the wire and ended on a last-second field goal by Tri-County to earn the 24-21 win. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Scouts...
Mickey Joseph takes away Blackshirts; ‘Everybody’s going to have a clean slate’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night that he’s taken away Blackshirts from the defense. “It’s nothing negative,” Joseph said. “We talked about a new era starting. We said everybody’s going to have a clean slate. So we’re 0-0.”
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
