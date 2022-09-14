Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Council gives final OK to East 11th and 12th street district changes
After months of delay, City Council finally concluded passage of a revised urban renewal plan for Central East Austin on Thursday. Despite pleas from residents of the East 11th and 12th street corridor not to allow additional cocktail lounges in their neighborhood, Council adopted the latest plan for the district, including allowing more establishments that serve alcohol. Arguments over the impact of that change have bogged down the process.
Austin City Council commits up to $500,000 on food equity in eastern crescent
AUSTIN, Texas — While some parts of Austin are booming, other parts are being left behind. That’s why the Austin City Council is giving up to $500,000 in an effort to build an affordable grocery store, or stores, in areas of Austin's eastern crescent. Del Valle resident Crystal...
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
kut.org
Affordability concerns are forcing Austinites to surrender their pets. The city shelter can't keep up.
The rising cost of rent, pet food and veterinary care has made owning a pet in Austin unaffordable for many residents. As a result, Austin Animal Center is seeing more people surrender their pets to the shelter than ever — and it's struggling to care for them all. On...
kut.org
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license...
New steps to address human trafficking in Austin
It started when she was a child. Crystal Sepulveda was trafficked by a family member.
Eater
Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop
While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
dailytrib.com
Voting machine suit against Burnet County thrown out of district court
A lawsuit asking for emergency relief from electronic voting machines in Burnet County was thrown out of the 424th Judicial District Court on Aug. 30 by District Judge Evan Stubbs. The suit asks that all future elections be conducted with paper ballots only and seeks the seizure of the county’s voting machines and all materials relating to elections from November 2020 forward.
Austin police announce 17 changes to protest response policies
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it would announce changes to its policing policies for protests.
inforney.com
Austin, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
kut.org
Austin ISD student arrested for alleged threats against Akins high school
An Austin ISD student under 18 was arrested and charged with online impersonation and making a terroristic threat against Akins Early College High School, the school district said Friday. Both of the charges are felonies. The arrest comes a day after Austin ISD police placed the Akins campus in what’s...
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
kut.org
Party For the People: Candidate happy hour and hang out
Learning about the candidates running to represent you can be tricky, but it doesn't have to be. We're inviting you to a meet-and-greet with some of the candidates – from County Commissioner to U.S. Congress – at “Party for the People,” a casual meet-and-great happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6.
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
Making sure your final wishes are fulfilled takes some pre-planning. This is one of the reasons why having a will or trust is important for you and your loved ones. Attorney John Levy explains why these legal documents help people avoid probate and potentially expensive attorney fees. Follow us on...
IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home
The tech titan filed a request Thursday for a proposal for new office space in Austin.
