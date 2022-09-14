ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Monitor

Council gives final OK to East 11th and 12th street district changes

After months of delay, City Council finally concluded passage of a revised urban renewal plan for Central East Austin on Thursday. Despite pleas from residents of the East 11th and 12th street corridor not to allow additional cocktail lounges in their neighborhood, Council adopted the latest plan for the district, including allowing more establishments that serve alcohol. Arguments over the impact of that change have bogged down the process.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Voting machine suit against Burnet County thrown out of district court

A lawsuit asking for emergency relief from electronic voting machines in Burnet County was thrown out of the 424th Judicial District Court on Aug. 30 by District Judge Evan Stubbs. The suit asks that all future elections be conducted with paper ballots only and seeks the seizure of the county’s voting machines and all materials relating to elections from November 2020 forward.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Austin, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin ISD student arrested for alleged threats against Akins high school

An Austin ISD student under 18 was arrested and charged with online impersonation and making a terroristic threat against Akins Early College High School, the school district said Friday. Both of the charges are felonies. The arrest comes a day after Austin ISD police placed the Akins campus in what’s...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Party For the People: Candidate happy hour and hang out

Learning about the candidates running to represent you can be tricky, but it doesn't have to be. We're inviting you to a meet-and-greet with some of the candidates – from County Commissioner to U.S. Congress – at “Party for the People,” a casual meet-and-great happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 6.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX
highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX

