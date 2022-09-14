Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September
Crypto prices are still in a slump, which makes right now a smart buying opportunity. Ethereum could be poised for serious growth after its update. However, there are important risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
bitcoinist.com
6 Binance new listings for huge bear market gains
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, hosting over 600 tradable cryptocurrencies on its platform. This guide will cover the 6 new Binance listings for huge bear market gains in 2022. Best 6 Binance New Listings for Huge Bear Market Gains. The sections below provide an...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Will Not Flip Bitcoin After the Merge: Nexo Co-Founder
Antoni Trenchev argued that bitcoin will remain the supreme cryptocurrency even after Ethereum’s Merge. According to Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – Ethereum’s Merge is “the most significant thing” that has happened in the protocol’s history. However, he does not believe it will help Ether surpass Bitcoin as the most dominant digital asset.
bitcoinist.com
Coin Center Chips In: Is A Proof-Of-Stake Ethereum Suddenly A Security?
Not that anyone is asking, but Coin Center inserted itself into the debate at hand. Is the Post-Merge Ethereum a security now? Moving from Proof-Of-Work to Proof-Of-Stake without pausing the operation was quite a feat, but it came with a cost. Many things are completely different at this stage, and those new characteristics might put Ethereum in the regulator’s field of vision. Is staking a similar activity to mining or are they totally different?
bitcoinist.com
Post-Merge Question From The SEC: Is ETH Under Proof-Of-Stake A Security?
We’re in a post-merge world. And the SEC is looking at Ethereum once again after the substantial changes it recently went through. Word on the street is that Chairman Gary Gensler, speaking post-merge for the first time, insinuated Ethereum could now be a security. What did Gensler say, exactly? What is a security? Is the SEC onto something by targeting the post-merge Ethereum?
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Reacts: Was The Ethereum Merge a Success Or A Mess?
For better or worse, we live in a post-Merge world. Ethereum is finally a Proof-Of-Stake blockchain. The switch is among the most important and divisive news of the year. The Ethereum side sees it as a technological wonder and the bitcoin side as a great mistake. For the first time since we started the Crypto Reacts feature, both camps are at totally opposite ends of the spectrum.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Mining Sites | 5 Best Projects to Mine for Profits
Let’s face it. Cryptocurrency mining isn’t quite as profitable as it once was. The China ban, combined with the falling BTC prices, has caused the profitability of cryptocurrency mining to dwindle consistently over the past year. As a result, many mining operations have started to turn off their...
bitcoinist.com
Spoils Of The Merge: Bitcoin Proof Of Work Dominance Rises To 94%
With the Ethereum Merge successfully completed, bitcoin has seen its biggest proof of work competitor network eliminated. While the pioneer digital asset had maintained the largest share of the proof of work networks prior to the Ethereum Merge, it is now in almost complete control of all the market cap of these coins. So while the crypto market celebrates Ethereum’s latest upgrade, it gives the bitcoin community something to celebrate too.
bitcoinist.com
Community Celebrates Ethereum Merge, Here Are Some Improvements So Far
The Ethereum Merge was completed in the early hours of Thursday following a multi-year wait. It had taken place at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58750000000000000000000, finally moving the network from a proof of work to a proof of stake mechanism. The community has naturally been elated about the recent upgrade, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin taking to Twitter to also celebrate the milestone.
BBC
Ethereum Merge: How one big cryptocurrency is going green
The second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is about to switch over to a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy. The change, called The Merge, is designed to win over critics who see cryptocurrencies as environmentally harmful. Ethereum currently uses as much energy as a medium-sized country. Other cryptocurrencies, including...
bitcoinist.com
Death Of GPU Mining? Popular Crypto Profits Go Into Negative As Ethereum Miners Flood Market
Mining profits of the PoW cryptos have gone into the negative following the Ethereum merge as ETH miners flood the hashrates of these other coins. Mining Profits Of Popular Proof-Of-Work Cryptos Like Ethereum Classic Crater After The Merge. A couple of days ago, the much awaited ETH merge finally arrived...
bitcoinist.com
Posh Markets Inc. To Launch PoshCoin, a New Crypto Coin for the Cannabis Market
New York, 15/09/22: US-based Posh Markets Inc., has announced the intended launch of PoshCoin, a new cannabis cryptocurrency. With this, the New York-headquartered firm aims to empower marijuana/cannabis enthusiasts to purchase cannabis and other related products easily via its eCommerce platform. PoshCoin is a new crypto token that will revolutionize...
Even Google is counting down the hours to the end of ethereum GPU mining
This week, the second largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, is set to transition to a new mining process that will no longer rely on warehouses of energy-hogging GPUs. This process will consume 99.95% less energy than before, according to etherium.org (opens in new tab), a website funded by the Ethereum Foundation. The...
cryptoglobe.com
Interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and in a Little-Known Altcoin Explodes After Ethereum Merge
On September 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393, the Ethereum mainnet merged with Ethereum’s Beacon Chain to complete the widely-anticipated Merge upgrade. The move marked the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus protocol, and led to surging interest in Ethereum Classic ($ETC) and a little-known altcoin. Ethereum...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why
Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
