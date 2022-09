Canva

Countries Alaska exports the most goods to

American exports grew 18.7% in 2021 to $2.5 trillion after the coronavirus pandemic drove exports in 2020 to their lowest levels since 2010 , according to Commerce Department data. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

Stacker compiled a list of countries that Alaska exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Countries are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2021 with Alaska.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $861.4 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, Canada became the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2020 behind China and Mexico. Keep reading to see which countries your home state exports the most goods to.

#25. Chile

- Exports: $9.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($3.5 million)

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($3.3 million)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($2.3 million)



- Total trade: $14.0 million ($4.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $4.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($4.5 million)

--- Ships, Boats And Floating Structures ($111,528)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($47,218)

#24. Brazil

- Exports: $16.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($15.1 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($955,084)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($321,973)



- Total trade: $18.4 million ($15.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $1.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($584,245)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($471,200)

--- Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($293,958)

#23. United Kingdom

- Exports: $21.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($17.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.2 million)



- Total trade: $36.0 million ($6.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $14.9 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($4.2 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.9 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($3.0 million)

#22. Ukraine

- Exports: $25.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($23.9 million)

--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($912,245)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($94,296)



- Total trade: $25.3 million ($24.6 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $310,413

- Largest imports:

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($310,413)

#21. Mexico

- Exports: $26.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.0 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.0 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($1.3 million)



- Total trade: $58.0 million ($5.2 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $31.6 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($12.2 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($7.3 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.9 million)

#20. Poland

- Exports: $32.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($31.9 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($52,805)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($32,000)



- Total trade: $32.6 million ($31.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $590,478

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($298,903)

--- Rubber And Articles Thereof ($160,439)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($45,579)

#19. Lithuania

- Exports: $34.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($34.2 million)



- Total trade: $34.3 million ($34.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $100,242

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($37,008)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($21,014)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($11,990)

#18. Vietnam

- Exports: $41.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($41.0 million)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($173,478)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($52,908)



- Total trade: $429.5 million ($347.0 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $388.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($372.6 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.2 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($2.3 million)

#17. Italy

- Exports: $42.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($36.8 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($5.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($143,034)



- Total trade: $64.7 million ($20.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $22.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($20.2 million)

--- Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($513,476)

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($489,999)

#16. Finland

- Exports: $49.8 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($49.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($109,206)



- Total trade: $54.1 million ($45.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $4.4 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.9 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($153,262)

#15. Thailand

- Exports: $58.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($58.1 million)

--- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($240,000)

--- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($167,400)



- Total trade: $189.4 million ($72.0 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $130.7 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($112.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($12.1 million)

--- Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($2.0 million)

#14. Singapore

- Exports: $67.9 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($66.1 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($642,165)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($494,083)



- Total trade: $90.7 million ($45.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $22.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($17.0 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($3.1 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.9 million)

#13. Hong Kong

- Exports: $69.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($63.0 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($5.8 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($598,823)



- Total trade: $74.8 million ($64.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $5.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($4.6 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($350,717)

--- Furskins And Artificial Fur; Manufactures Thereof ($82,651)

#12. France

- Exports: $79.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($76.7 million)

--- Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($2.7 million)

--- Albuminoidal Subst; Modified Starch; Glue; Enzymes ($129,596)



- Total trade: $199.5 million ($40.1 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $119.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($116.0 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($1.1 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($733,217)

#11. Spain

- Exports: $104.6 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($83.9 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($15.4 million)

--- Ships, Boats And Floating Structures ($5.2 million)



- Total trade: $104.9 million ($104.4 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $242,801

- Largest imports:

--- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($34,506)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($31,731)

--- Prep Vegetables, Fruit, Nuts Or Other Plant Parts ($29,204)

#10. Belgium

- Exports: $109.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($107.5 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($1.1 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($292,153)



- Total trade: $110.0 million ($108.7 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $665,377

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($214,821)

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($203,702)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($117,100)

#9. Taiwan

- Exports: $157.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($77.6 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($71.4 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($4.6 million)



- Total trade: $229.5 million ($85.3 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $72.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($57.6 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.7 million)

--- Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($2.9 million)

#8. Switzerland

- Exports: $198.5 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($195.9 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($2.1 million)

--- Prep Of Meat,of Fish,of Crustaceans Etc,of Insects ($205,028)



- Total trade: $205.4 million ($191.5 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $7.0 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.0 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($738,873)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($549,294)

#7. Netherlands

- Exports: $209.4 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($208.7 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($546,448)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($36,906)



- Total trade: $213.6 million ($205.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $4.2 million

- Largest imports:

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.5 million)

--- Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($702,498)

#6. Germany

- Exports: $229.7 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($125.2 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($101.5 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.7 million)



- Total trade: $274.2 million ($185.2 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $44.5 million

- Largest imports:

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($33.8 million)

--- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($3.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.6 million)

#5. Australia

- Exports: $516.1 million

- Largest exports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($338.6 million)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($155.8 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($15.7 million)



- Total trade: $543.2 million ($489.0 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $27.1 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($18.2 million)

--- Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($3.3 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.3 million)

#4. Canada

- Exports: $744.0 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($515.2 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($96.7 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($67.5 million)



- Total trade: $1.4 billion ($67.1 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $676.8 million

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($309.2 million)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($105.8 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($61.6 million)

#3. South Korea

- Exports: $786.2 million

- Largest exports:

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($394.2 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($342.5 million)

--- Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($25.1 million)



- Total trade: $2.3 billion ($735.9 million trade deficit)

- Imports: $1.5 billion

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($915.2 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($475.7 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($111.9 million)

#2. Japan

- Exports: $915.3 million

- Largest exports:

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($502.8 million)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($310.8 million)

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($82.1 million)



- Total trade: $1.0 billion ($806.9 million trade surplus)

- Imports: $108.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($72.5 million)

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.2 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.2 million)

#1. China

- Exports: $1.4 billion

- Largest exports:

--- Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($558.4 million)

--- Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($392.8 million)

--- Ores, Slag And Ash ($265.9 million)



- Total trade: $1.5 billion ($1.3 billion trade surplus)

- Imports: $119.3 million

- Largest imports:

--- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($48.0 million)

--- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.8 million)

--- Railway Or Tramway Stock Etc; Traffic Signal Equip ($9.2 million)

