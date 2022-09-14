MSU baseball names World Series champ Adam Eaton director of player development

Cover. Slippery floor. Flashing lights. EDM remixes. Overpriced drinks. Overcrowded room. We've all been to this bar. Rick's, Harper's, The Riv, Dublin - just to name a few. And through rain, snow, cigarette and vape smoke, we all have waited in line, sometimes for hours, to enter the euphoric atmosphere that is East Lansing bars. There's no questioning it, East Lansing is one of the best college towns in the country thanks to its vibrant nightlife and social atmosphere - and that, in part, is thanks to the bars that define East Lansing. The ones that have always had our backs. The...
