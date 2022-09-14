MSU baseball names World Series champ Adam Eaton director of player development

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s contract with Michigan State University is under discussion with the Board of Trustees.Spokesperson Emily Gerkin Guerrant confirmed that "the board and the president are evaluating his contract," on Sunday afternoon.In an article published on Sunday, the Detroit Free Press said the "tipping point" was the resignation of former Broad College of Business dean Sanjay Gupta. On Aug. 12, the university released a statement saying Gupta had resigned "amid concerns about his leadership of the college and also a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies."Trustee Dan Kelly released a statement announcing the Board of Trustees hired outside legal counsel to investigate the resignation on Aug. 30. The issue was brought up during the board's Sept. 9 meeting when the trustees were asked to vote on the appointment of professor and interim associate dean Judith Whipple to interim dean of the Broad College of Business.Whipple was appointed at the meeting by a vote of 5-2 and one abstention. Kelly stated his opposition to the appointment saying the administration should wait until the investigation has been completed. Trustee Pat O'Keefe agreed, saying he thought the board should give Gupta a "due process hearing."

