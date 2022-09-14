Read full article on original website
Patagonia founder gives away $3 billion ownership stake
This move falls in line with Chouinard’s longstanding commitment to protecting the environment. Who owns Patagonia? What has Patagonia done for the environment?
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Patagonia CEO: Founder feels 'every billionaire is a policy failure'
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is looking to redistribute his wealth to saving the Earth. His CEO says the move should make billionaires ashamed.
Patagonia made him a billionaire. Now he's giving it away to save the climate
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving his company away — to planet Earth, he announced Wednesday. “I never wanted to be a businessman,” Chouinard wrote in an open letter announcing the transfer of his roughly $3-billion controlling stake in the company to a trust and a nonprofit. It’s...
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
California Mom Scares Off ‘Hungry’ Mountain Lion Cornering Her 4-Year-Old on Their Deck
In what she called a “horrific experience,” a California mother scared off a mountain lion that had cornered her 4-year-old son. However, this wasn’t on a camping trip in the wilderness. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 6 at the property in Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills area, Nidah Barber-Raymond told Newsweek.
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, the reluctant businessman
Yvon Chouinard built an empire with his outdoor gear brand Patagonia, but the nature enthusiast has never done business like anyone else. "Earth is now our only shareholder," Chouinard said in a letter posted on the Patagonia website.
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’
Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
The rise of Patagonia: How rock climber and activist Yvon Chouinard created one of the world's biggest outdoor brands from the trunk of his car
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia
The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
Meet the mysterious Patagonia heirs who agreed to give away their billion-dollar fortune
Yvon Chouinard is passing his company onto the environment, rather than his children. In the TV show Succession, adult children duke it out to be the heir of their father’s media empire. But what if no one wanted to head the business to begin with? You’d likely have a less dramatic (or funny) show, but you might be closer to the reality of the Chouinard family.
Everest Base Camp Imperiled by Climate Change
Kathmandu, Nepal — Mount Everest base camp, a sprawling tent village that is home away from home during climbing season for hundreds of aspiring summiteers and support staff, may soon be on the move. Nepalese officials say they are considering the move to a lower elevation because the Khumbu...
Patagonia founder is giving away his billion dollar company and ensuring that all profits go towards fighting climate change
Yvon Chouinard announced Wednesday he is giving away his multi-billion dollar company, Patagonia. Chouinard said instead of selling it or taking it public, Patagonia will be owned by a trust and nonprofit. The trust is set up to ensure Patagonia's profits go towards addressing climate change. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard...
Greenpeace has become a ‘racket-peddling junk science’ business, co-founder says
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore argued the famous environmental organization has fallen victim to the politicization of climate change, fabricating "scare stories" to fundraise on the issue. PATRICK MOORE: They changed in the early to mid-80s when my fellow directors, I was one...
