Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
birminghamtimes.com
Frank Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley’s Carly Miller Selected to ‘Top 40 Under 40’ in Construction List by Alabama AGC
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Carly Miller, a partner in the firm’s Birmingham office, has been named to the Alabama Associated General Contractors’ (AGC) 2022 “Top 40 Under 40” in Commercial Construction list. Ms. Miller is a litigator representing...
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Six Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
wbrc.com
Where to go when emergency rooms are full
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB wants you to know that many emergency rooms across the state are busy, including right here in Birmingham. That’s why UAB wants you to know when to go to the emergency room, and when different forms of medical care might be better for you.
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
Ethics trial of suspended Jefferson County Judge Tracie Todd resumes today
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary today resumes its second ethics trial of Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, who is accused of not returning to work as ordered after a previous conviction of ethics violations and of making false or misleading statements about her return. Todd has asked the...
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
The Worst Loss in Alabama History Was So Bad Nick Saban Compared it to 9/11
Losing isn't in the dictionaries at the University of Alabama. That's how it goes when your team has won at least 10 games each season since 2008. However, if you ask an Alabama football fan what the worst loss in school history is, there are a few different routes they might go.
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
Village Living
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
City attorney: Chris Rice’s resignation from BWWB ‘may not be withdrawn,’ Woodfin to select new chairperson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city attorney for Birmingham has announced that the resignation by Chris Rice, the former chairperson for the Birmingham Water Works Board, cannot be withdrawn despite efforts from Rice to reverse it. Rice had sent his letter of resignation to Mayor Randall Woodfin back on Sept. 6. Less than a week […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama high school football scores, highlights- Week four
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Check out Alabama high school football scores from week four! See highlights from the big games in central Alabama above.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
Memoir Explores ‘Being Black but Growing Up White’ After the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing
Lisa McNair’s name was tied to Birmingham’s history from the moment she was born. “I was born almost exactly a year after [Denise] was killed, and so I was kind of a miracle baby,” she said. McNair’s sister, 11-year-old Carol “Denise” McNair, was the youngest of four...
