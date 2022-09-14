ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
RICHMOND, VA
thediwire.com

Capital Square Buys Virginia Multifamily Property for DST Offering

Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, has purchased Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

New members appointed by Gov. Youngkin join VCU’s Board of Visitors

The Board of Visitors at VCU met in the Scott House on Sept. 8 to introduce four new members, recently nominated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and help them acclimate to the board’s proceedings. The BOV at VCU is responsible for a wide range of actions. The board oversees student...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21

Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA

