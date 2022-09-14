Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request
Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 38 Va. localities; Metro Richmond remains medium
Universal masking is recommended for 38 localities in Virginia while most of Metro Richmond continues to be ranked as medium, according to the CDC.
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
WTOP
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
Youngkin appointee calls for ‘traditional American values’ in new history curriculum
The Virginia Board of Education has set a timeline for the completion of the state's new history curriculum, but some members of the board have raised objections over new perspectives on history.
thediwire.com
Capital Square Buys Virginia Multifamily Property for DST Offering
Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, has purchased Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'
Kim and Woody Michaux have a goal to run half marathons in all 50 states. The mother and son have completed 24 races in under four years.
Man accused by Richmond police of plotting July 4 shooting claims officers found guns after illegal search
One of the two men accused by Richmond police of plotting a July 4 mass shooting in the city claims officers illegally searched his home when they found guns and has asked a federal judge to suppress the evidence collected.
NBC Washington
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
NBC12
‘It was just unbelievable’: Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
George Wythe High School honors life of former Principal Riddick Parker
Students and staff of George Wythe High School gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of former Principal Riddick Parker Jr., who died while riding his bicycle 10 days before the start of the school year.
Beloved volunteer Thomas ‘Uncle Sam’ Sammons dies
Family members and loved ones are remembering a community activist and war veteran who passed away.
commonwealthtimes.org
New members appointed by Gov. Youngkin join VCU’s Board of Visitors
The Board of Visitors at VCU met in the Scott House on Sept. 8 to introduce four new members, recently nominated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and help them acclimate to the board’s proceedings. The BOV at VCU is responsible for a wide range of actions. The board oversees student...
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21
Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)
Richmond police investigating two shootings on 1st Ave in one night
Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart.
