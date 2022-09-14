ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police arrest man spotted driving stolen car

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMyOJ_0hvlK0Fl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after officers spotted him driving a stolen car.

Metro police say an officer was on routine patrol Tuesday night when he saw a stolen 2017 Dodge Charged and followed it to a parking lot in the 3800 block of Nolensville Pike. When undercover detectives tried to stop the car, it fled at a high rate of speed.

With help from an MNPD helicopter, officers continued to follow the car until spike strips were successfully deployed at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Harding Place.

‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from Metro police

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Redeer Ramazan, got out of the car and fled on foot into an apartment complex. Officers chased after him and repeatedly ordered him to stop running and drop what appeared to be a gun in his hand. Ramazan was later taken into custody after he tripped and fell; officers also found a pistol on the ground next to him.

Officers searched the Charger and found 32 Xanax pills and two grams of heroin.

Ramazan was charged with vehicle theft, gun possession during the commission of a felony, evading arrest and felony drug possession. He has been convicted of aggravated burglary, theft and drug possession in the past.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Three men accused of kidnapping and robbing a man in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night after being accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him. The victim told Metro Nashville Police that on Sept. 5th, Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton residence and demanded that he pay them back the money they had allegedly loaned to him. When he told them he didn’t have the money, they allegedly forced him into a vehicle and pistol-whipped him while threatening to kill him. Metro Police said he was eventually let out of the car.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

High-speed chase leads to one man charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police after he was spotted in a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger Tuesday night. Metro Police said South Precinct Officer Andrew Brazee was on routine patrol when he spotted the stolen Charger. He followed it into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike, where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled the speed.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Driving#Heroin#Stolen Car#Dodge#Nolensville Pike#Antioch Pike#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy