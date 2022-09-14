Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday
NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move
From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs
Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
Cannabis-themed farmer's market to take over Hartford in October
A cannabis-themed farmer's market will take place in Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first-ever "420 Farmer's Market" will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Canna Bloom Farmacy.
nbc15.com
Open Records Roadblock: MMSD takes over 6 months to reply to NBC15 Investigates open records request
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Investigates has been fighting for months to learn more about certain leadership shifts within the Madison Metropolitan School District. It’s a matter of public record, an open records request we filed with the district that’s taken more than six months for a response.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
RELATED PEOPLE
captimes.com
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school
While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
wortfm.org
UW-Madison Art Professionals Support Black Artists’ Demands for MMoCA
Tomorrow afternoon, a group of alumni, faculty and students from UW-Madison’s art and art history departments will read an open letter outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. They’ll be there to protest the mistreatment of artists during this year’s Wisconsin Triennial exhibition, which was the first Triennial in...
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
lpgasmagazine.com
Lakes Gas acquires Blackhawk Propane
Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, purchased the propane operations of Blackhawk Propane in South Beloit, Illinois. Blackhawk Propane sells and delivers propane to residential, agriculture and commercial customers in 10 counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Zeek Sr. and Bob Zeek Jr., who were also in the welding supply business. Bob Zeek Jr. has served as president since the death of his father. His mother, Ann, manages the office. Like Lakes Gas, Blackhawk Propane has focused on providing local service in the communities they serve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they said attacked a 78-year-old in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s restaurant late last month. In an incident report Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said officers took the man into custody Thursday on tentative charges of physical abuse of an elderly person.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Three hospitalized after crash, school bus evacuated for fire during crash response
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday. Fire Department officials said the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Gammon Road. A Honda CR-V was wedged against an armored vehicle. The...
CBS 58
'Amazing results': UW Health team saves student with 1% chance of survival after suffering fall
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With another weekend upon us, the parents of a UW-Madison senior have a message for college students who plan to head out to the bars: don't let a friend leave a party or bar alone. Their son nearly lost his life trying to get back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
captimes.com
MMSD teachers, parents alarmed by lunches early in the year
Teachers and parents are alarmed at the quality of school lunches served around the Madison Metropolitan School District to begin the 2022-23 school year. District officials blame staffing shortages and supply chain demands for the issues that have been raised, which mirror those that plagued the district at times last school year.
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples
(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
Comments / 0