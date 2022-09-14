ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Roundabout at US 51, State Highways 22 and 60 in Columbia County to open Thursday

NORTH LEEDS, Wis. — The roundabout where U.S. Highway 51 and State Highways 22 and 60 meet in southern Columbia County is set to open to traffic on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Construction on the intersection in North Leeds began in May. Road work in the area will continue until early next month. Previously, most drivers had to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move

From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
OREGON, WI
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
Ellen Foley
253 MMSD students, staff COVID positive in first two weeks of school

While still below the peaks of last school year, the 253 Madison Metropolitan School District students and staff who tested positive for COVID in the first two weeks of school is substantially more than at this time last fall. According to the district’s case count tracker, 95 students and staff...
MADISON, WI
UW-Madison Art Professionals Support Black Artists’ Demands for MMoCA

Tomorrow afternoon, a group of alumni, faculty and students from UW-Madison’s art and art history departments will read an open letter outside the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. They’ll be there to protest the mistreatment of artists during this year’s Wisconsin Triennial exhibition, which was the first Triennial in...
MADISON, WI
Lakes Gas acquires Blackhawk Propane

Lakes Gas, headquartered in Wyoming, Minnesota, purchased the propane operations of Blackhawk Propane in South Beloit, Illinois. Blackhawk Propane sells and delivers propane to residential, agriculture and commercial customers in 10 counties in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Zeek Sr. and Bob Zeek Jr., who were also in the welding supply business. Bob Zeek Jr. has served as president since the death of his father. His mother, Ann, manages the office. Like Lakes Gas, Blackhawk Propane has focused on providing local service in the communities they serve.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
MMSD teachers, parents alarmed by lunches early in the year

Teachers and parents are alarmed at the quality of school lunches served around the Madison Metropolitan School District to begin the 2022-23 school year. District officials blame staffing shortages and supply chain demands for the issues that have been raised, which mirror those that plagued the district at times last school year.
MADISON, WI
How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
WISCONSIN STATE

