Kevin Hart’s New Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant Promises to Deliver Loads of “Can’t-Believe-It” Flavor
There’s a new vegan fast food restaurant in Los Angeles, and it comes from … Kevin Hart? The comedian and actor has big plans for Hart House, and he hopes to open more locations soon. But don’t think good ol’ Hollywood will be the only place you can get a taste of the new menu he’s cooking up. As People notes, two additional locations are already under construction, with a goal of eventually opening 10 more.
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Diner shocked as she's included in emails sent by restaurant staff after she complained
A restaurant customer has spoken of her shock after she was included in a staff email chain that discussed her complaints after an unhappy dining experience. Rachael Avis had gone to The Garden Bistro in Edinburgh with her three children and her parents, but was not satisfied with the food and the service at the newly-opened bistro.
Chipotle has a new meat menu item – it’s the best thing I’ve ever had but not for spice lovers
CHIPOTLE'S newest menu item introduces a new flavor that pairs incredibly with all your usual favorites. The restaurant is now offering garlic guajillo steak. Today Chipotle introduced the new option across the US, Canada, and even the world of the online game Roblox. The steak is finished with fresh lime...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Subway Adds a New Sandwich and a New Bowl to Its Exclusive Menu
The Subway Vault has two new additions made in partnership with the legendary Derek Jeter and Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski. You can order both items digitally through the website or the Subway app, but not in stores. The Grand Salami by Derek Jeter is a big league sub. It comes with...
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
Zaxby’s Is Giving Out Free Popsicles — And They Taste Just Like Two of Their Most Popular Sauces
Have you ever found yourself eating your Zax Sauce long after your chicken tenders or boneless wings were gone? Are you the type of person to grab a few extra packets of the signature condiment to use beyond your Zaxby’s order? If so, Zaxby’s upcoming collaboration is for you.
New Casual Tacos and Tortas Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Is Coming to South Lamar
A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard sometime this fall. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on Central Mexican fare, including tacos and tortas with al pastor, suadero, birria, barbacoa, and carnitas, as well as handmade tortillas, plus aguas frescas, margaritas, and Mexican beers.
