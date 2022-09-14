ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kitchn

Kevin Hart’s New Plant-Based Fast Food Restaurant Promises to Deliver Loads of “Can’t-Believe-It” Flavor

There’s a new vegan fast food restaurant in Los Angeles, and it comes from … Kevin Hart? The comedian and actor has big plans for Hart House, and he hopes to open more locations soon. But don’t think good ol’ Hollywood will be the only place you can get a taste of the new menu he’s cooking up. As People notes, two additional locations are already under construction, with a goal of eventually opening 10 more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, RI
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Plant#Commercial Kitchen#Vegan#Food Drink#Fluffy#Brick Pizza#Borealis Coffee#O Brien Brough
Eater

New Casual Tacos and Tortas Restaurant From Hopdoddy Burger Bar Founders Is Coming to South Lamar

A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Zilker this year. Masa Y Más will open at 1817 South Lamar Boulevard sometime this fall. The casual counter-service restaurant will focus on Central Mexican fare, including tacos and tortas with al pastor, suadero, birria, barbacoa, and carnitas, as well as handmade tortillas, plus aguas frescas, margaritas, and Mexican beers.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy