There’s a new vegan fast food restaurant in Los Angeles, and it comes from … Kevin Hart? The comedian and actor has big plans for Hart House, and he hopes to open more locations soon. But don’t think good ol’ Hollywood will be the only place you can get a taste of the new menu he’s cooking up. As People notes, two additional locations are already under construction, with a goal of eventually opening 10 more.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO