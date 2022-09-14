A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO