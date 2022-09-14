Read full article on original website
Key Witness In R. Kelly's Chicago Trial Picked Up By Agents Before Court After Saying She Didn't Want To Return To Stand
A key witness in R. Kelly’s Chicago trial had to be picked up by agents to ensure she showed up for day two of her testimony, Radar has learned. On Thursday, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Lisa Van Allen took the stand for a grueling day of questions and cross-examination. The day ended before Van Allen could finish being grilled. As she left the court, she told prosecutors that she didn’t want to return for a second day.As a result, a plan was put into place to have agents pick up Van Allen ahead of the trial on Friday to make sure she...
Charges Dropped Against Wealthy Magazine Publisher Accused of Molesting Teen Relative
Jason Binn, a wealthy New York socialite and magazine publisher who was accused of groping a teenage relative this year, no longer faces charges after authorities determined there was insufficient evidence, Page Six reported and Binn confirmed in a text. The alleged incident took place in February, where cops said he groped a 16-year-old girl’s butt outside a SoHo restaurant. Binn, 54, denied the allegations from the jump, telling The Daily Beast it was an effort drummed up by his ex-wife as part of a “sad, bitter divorce.” He said he “sadly fell prey” to his former wife, Haley Lieberman,...
Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them
At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Mystikal Indicted By A Grand Jury On Rape & Drug Charges
Years of sexual abuse and rape allegations has cost Mystikal his entire career. This time around, the Louisiana rapper could stay behind bars for the remainder of his life. On Wednesday (September 7), Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, was officially indicted on a charge of first-degree rape and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. According to reports, the Ascension Parrish grand jury also charged the "Shake It Fast" rapper with simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment stemming from his July arrest.
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report
A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
Woman Allegedly Held Captive By Ex-Husband For Days In 2017 Endures Cross Examination By Him
Trevor Summers faces nearly a dozen charges related to his alleged 2017 plot to kidnap his ex, Alisa Mathewson, kill her and then himself. She testified against him on Tuesday, and he fired his lawyer to personally cross-examine her on Wednesday. A Florida man who allegedly tied his wife to...
Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him
An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Rape victims can face huge hospital bills if they seek help
When victims of rape or sexual violence seek emergency medical assistance following an attack, they may be saddled with hundreds or even thousands of dollars in medical bills, a new study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine found. These bills can further traumatize victims, the study...
Ohio Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison After Stalking Eva LaRue for 12 Years
The man who has stalked and harassed “CSI: Miami” actress Eva LaRue for 12 years and also threatened to “rape, molest, and kill” her daughter was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Friday, the Central District of California U.S. Attorney’s office announced. James...
