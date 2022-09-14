Read full article on original website
Typical September Weather Next Several Days
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will be close to average for mid September during the 7 day forecast period. There is sufficient moisture in the atmosphere for isolated showers with the heating of the day and the afternoon sea breeze ‚but no obvious weather system that could produce widespread showers. Most places most of the time will be dry. Temperatures will be typical of mid September with mid 90’s during the afternoon.
Slight Chance of rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning it is Thursday September 15th El Dia del Grito a day many will be celebrating and if you were wondering how the day will be there’s a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. These showers will be possible if sea breeze moves inland...
City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Next month Laredoans will be able to lace up their shoes for another chance to run the runway!. The City of Laredo will be hosting its second annual 5K Run and walk on the runway. This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City...
Library to hold ‘Green Light to Green Life’ event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get educated on some of the environmental issues we are facing. This Saturday, the RGISC and Laredo Library will present the Green Light to Green Life Program. The public is...
Weather forecast 9/16
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence. Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One. Car accident reported on Clark Blvd. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT.
Friday Football Fever; Week 4
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In tonight’s show, Alexander looks to get back to their winning ways, Martin tries to snap a losing streak and the Wolves head for the Valley. All that, plus we give away our latest Player and Band of the Week awards. For more headlines. click...
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
40 bus driver positions available at UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is looking for 40 bus driver positions to fill. Transportation director for UISD Joe Aranda says people who apply must be over 18 and have the proper licenses to operate a bus. He says the district is willing to help qualified people meet some of those demands. ”We want to let the public know that we have training available and is being provided by the transportation department of the school district. We also want everybody to know that the opportunity to work with the district is really a very good opportunity,” Aranda said.
Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Schools around town are turning gold and yellow all for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Kids have shared their stories in hopes to inspire parents to get their children checked. Being diagnosed with cancer is something no one ever wants to hear, especially children and their parents.
Preparations for ‘El Grito’ are underway in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years, a celebration is back. “El Grito” celebrates Mexican independence and also Hispanic heritage in downtown Laredo. It will happen across the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at the El Portal plaza. Earlier today, crews were putting up banners and a stage turning El Portal into the colors of the Mexican flag.
The Best Breweries in Laredo, TX
Laredo, Texas, is located right on the crossing point separating America from Mexico, making it an interesting place to visit since it is different from other states in Texas. Visitors get to witness a mix of different cultures. Here is a list of the best breweries in Laredo, Texas, that you should visit if you’re a beer enthusiast planning a trip there.
Laredo celebrates Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, an annual tradition is back in full force!. The Mexican Consulate celebrated the annual El Grito event in downtown Laredo Thursday night; however, this year was different compared to other years. The festivities played out at a new...
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
Tigers get Blanked by Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s another tough go for Martin as they can’t get anything going on offense, falling to Medina Valley 38-0. For more headlines. click here.
Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health. This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
EPA to hold public meeting in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is invited to voice their concerns regarding the potential toxicity in our city known as ethylene oxide. On Thursday afternoon, the City of Laredo District Seven Councilmember Vanessa Perez along with the Clean Air Laredo Coalition will hold a community meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency.
United High School to host city-wide chess tournament
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United High School is hosting a city-wide chess tournament. It’s taking place this Saturday, September 17 at Border Bingo. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the first round kicking off at 10 a.m. There will be categories for kindergarten through 12th grade unrated and rated.
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another candidate has made his mayoral run official, and he is no stranger to Laredo’s city hall. Former councilmember Roque Vela, Jr. has tossed his name into the race. The Laredo native made the announcement last night during a bowling tournament at his business Pla-Mor.
