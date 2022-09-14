ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin on Penn State’s safety play vs. Auburn, Johnny Dixon’s ascent, more post-practice takeaways

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Auburn | Jones

At the risk of sounding like Ray Scott circa 1971, I’m going to use some phrasings and football bromides from a bygone era, because this game could very easily drag the sport back half a century. We’re talking stuff like: “field position” and “possession time” and “establish the running game,” and our very first box…
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascent#American Football#College Football
WTAJ

SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Mustangs reign supreme in Perry County football, defeat Newport 55-0

West Perry emphatically claimed the first Perry County championship football trophy by trouncing Newport 55-0 on Sept. 2 in Elliottsburg. The Mustangs defeated Susquenita 35-6 last week to position themselves to claim the hardware. “(Winning this championship) means everything,” exclaimed West Perry skipper Bob Boden. “This is the first-ever championship...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
wbrc.com

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy