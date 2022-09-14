James Franklin on Penn State’s safety play vs. Auburn, Johnny Dixon’s ascent, more post-practice takeaways

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State-Auburn thoughts, who’s got more roster talent, and the addition of Zion Tracy: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith preview Penn State’s big road trip to Auburn and compare both teams’ rosters in advance of that showdown. Take a listen below as you get ready for this afternoon’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Penn State arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium for Auburn game
Penn State has arrived at Jordan-hare Stadium in Auburn, Al. for their 3:30 p.m. matchup with the Tigers. Check back throughout the day for ongoing coverage.
Roman Catholic rush end and Penn State commit Jameial Lyons keeps working on and off the field
Back in April, Roman Catholic coach Rick Prete mentioned that his star defensive end, heavy-handed senior Jameial Lyons, is a future “first-round pick.”. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder had just announced his decision to play at Penn State, becoming the 10th commitment for the Nittany Lions in the ‘23 recruiting class.
Penn State clashes with Auburn on the road: Updates, analysis, key stats
Penn State faces a big road test for the second time in three weeks with a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Lions enter as 3-point favorites looking to tame the Tigers’ multi-faceted rushing attack and create big plays on the offensive side of the ball to escape with a win and a 3-0 start to the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State pregame: Theo Johnson suits up for Lions, Johnny Dixon back in, more
AUBURN, Ala. – Greetings from the Jordan-Hare Stadium press box. No. 22 Penn State (2-0) and Auburn (2-0) are going through warmups for this afternoon’s game. It’s going to be a warm one at kickoff with the temperature expected to be in the mid-80s. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are favored by 2.5 and the total is 47.5.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
Penn State-Auburn free live stream (09/17/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
Penn State’s home-and-home series with Auburn concludes with a matchup in Alabama later today. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions won 28-20 over the Tigers in 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The SEC program is looking for payback this year. Here are some details. No. 22 PENN STATE (2-0) vs. AUBURN...
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Auburn | Jones
At the risk of sounding like Ray Scott circa 1971, I’m going to use some phrasings and football bromides from a bygone era, because this game could very easily drag the sport back half a century. We’re talking stuff like: “field position” and “possession time” and “establish the running game,” and our very first box…
RELATED PEOPLE
Where Penn State football stands in recruiting for the week of Sept. 10-16
The Nittany Lions currently have 20 hard commits.
Freshman D’Antae Sheffy continues to shine for State College in win over Altoona
Don’t look now but the State College Little Lions just might have a star on their hands. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
State College girls tennis blanks Lower Dauphin, keeps perfect season rolling
State College (9-0) kept its perfect season rolling with a 5-0 victory over Lower Dauphin Friday afternoon.
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrell Reynolds, Kyle Williams lead Harrisburg to 44-15 rebound win over Carlisle
Harrisburg and Carlisle both entered Friday night looking to rebound from heartbreaking last-second losses the week before—the Cougars a 24-20 loss to Manheim Township and the Herd a 54-47 defeat at the hand of York High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cole Bartram, Northern get physical and hand Shippensburg its first loss
Northern spent most of the week in the build to Friday’s showdown with Shippensburg talking about getting physical. There is an old saying about talk being cheap, and Shippensburg probably wishes it would have held up in Dillsburg Friday night. Because the Polar Bears didn’t just talk it.
Scenes from Cumberland Valley’s win over CD East
Cumberland Valley jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead before defeating Central Dauphin East 45-14, to go 4-0 so far this season, at Chapman Field in Mechanicsburg, Pa., Sept. 16, 2022.
SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: State College vs Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — State College came to play as they took down Altoona 55-14 in the battle of unbeaten in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. Two prominent 3-0 teams faced off at Mansion Park Friday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game was also the Gold Ribbon Game which honors Dawn Morden, a 1974 Altoona […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mustangs reign supreme in Perry County football, defeat Newport 55-0
West Perry emphatically claimed the first Perry County championship football trophy by trouncing Newport 55-0 on Sept. 2 in Elliottsburg. The Mustangs defeated Susquenita 35-6 last week to position themselves to claim the hardware. “(Winning this championship) means everything,” exclaimed West Perry skipper Bob Boden. “This is the first-ever championship...
Perry County field hockey tournament ends in Greenwood win
The 38th annual Perry County tournament held at West Perry ended the same as the last seven tournaments. The day resulted in a 3-1 Greenwood win over Newport in the championship game, giving the Wildcats their 25th tournament title.
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
West Perry dominates at line of scrimmage, tops Trinity to remain undefeated
ELLIOTTSBURG – West Perry didn’t exactly ease into the Mid-Penn Capital portion of the regular season. It entered with brute force and a ground force that shook Trinity from start to finish Friday. Trent Herrera rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Ian Goodling out West Perry’s...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0