The Voice of the Arrows

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Danny Davis enters his 43rd year as the Clinton High School football public address announcer.

Davis began his career with the school back in 1980.

Over the year, Davis has seen numerous historic moments including the 2016 state championship season for the Arrows led by Cam Akers.

To see the full story of Danny Davis you can see the video above.

