ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Homeowners lose wealth as rising interest rates weigh on home values

Some homeowners are losing wealth as high mortgage rates weigh on home values, at least on paper, as the once red-hot housing market cools. Sales have been slowing down for several months, with mortgage rates now double what they were at the start of this year. Data suggests so-called tappable...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

Siegel believes continued signs of easing inflation mean the Fed won't hike interest rates to extremes."On the ground I don't see prices going up anywhere near the rate it did" in the past, Siegel said. Stock market investors should be prepared for upside surprises as the Federal Reserve is unlikely...
STOCKS
The Guardian

Dow Jones plunges amid news of US inflation rates

Prices in the US remained stubbornly high in August even as the overall pace of inflation slowed for the second consecutive month. The news sent US stock markets into a tailspin, with the Dow Jones index losing nearly 1,300 points. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Bureau of Labor Statistics’...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Federal Reserve#Heartland Investors#Diversity Homes
The Independent

How do interest rates affect inflation?

UK interest rates rose to 1.75 per cent at the start of August in a bid by the Bank of England (BoE) to temper double-digit inflation. The base rate of inflation was already at its highest level for 13 years even before the decision was taken by the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee. On Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 9.9 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent in July. Although experts predicted that the figure would remain unchanged in August, downward pressure was put on...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Fed is 'attacking the economy with a sledge hammer' and more interest rate hikes will cause a recession and housing crash, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says

Billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says the Fed is "attacking the economy with a sledge hammer." Outsized interest rate hikes from the Fed are sure to send the economy into a recession, according to the Capital Group's chairman and CEO. "If the Fed keeps this up they are going to have...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hikes poised to make the US national debt even more expensive

The Federal Reserve is leading a ruthless campaign to crush persistently high inflation with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. While most of the recent attention on the U.S. central bank has been focused on whether policymakers will succeed in reducing prices without dragging the economy into a recession, there is another major consequence of higher interest rates: Potential damage to the U.S. government's finances.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
AFP

World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

The threat of a global recession is growing as central banks focus on bringing down soaring inflation rates, the World Bank warned Thursday, calling on governments to help boost supply to ease the constraints behind rising prices. But in a new paper, World Bank economists warned that the actions may not be enough to bring high prices under control, leading to a need for more interest rate hikes, which in turn will put the brakes on growth.
ECONOMY
Miami Herald

Fresh look coming this week at how consumers are handling inflation, higher interest rates

Prices, spending and confidence — the consumer is the focus for investors and the Federal Reserve this week. First is Monday’s report on consumer inflation. The August data is likely to show price hikes have cooled for the second month in a row, primarily thanks to lower gasoline prices. Still, people continue feeling the pinch of higher prices compared to a year ago. And declines in energy prices may be masking hotter inflationary trends continuing to burn away at consumers’ spending power.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy