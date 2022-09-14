NFL Week 2 announcers schedule revealed
We’re heading into the second week of the NFL season and there will be 16 games, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the San Diego Chargers on Thursday. The schedule concludes with a Monday night doubleheader featuring the Titans against the Bills and the Vikings at the Eagles. Don’t forget the Thursday game is on Amazon Prime as it makes its debut.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET
CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Sept. 18. 1 p.m.
FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.
Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber
Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
FOX: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco, Sept. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboy, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m. ET
Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m.
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Sept. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m. ET
ESPN: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark
