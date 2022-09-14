ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 2 announcers schedule revealed

We’re heading into the second week of the NFL season and there will be 16 games, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the San Diego Chargers on Thursday. The schedule concludes with a Monday night doubleheader featuring the Titans against the Bills and the Vikings at the Eagles. Don’t forget the Thursday game is on Amazon Prime as it makes its debut.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET

Jeff Lange-USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Sept. 18. 1 p.m.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

Tom McCarthy and Tiki Barber

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

FOX: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, Sept. 18 1 p.m. ET

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco, Sept. 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboy, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals vs Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 18 4:25 p.m.

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, Sept. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Sept. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m. ET

ESPN: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 19, ABC 8:30 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

