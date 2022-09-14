Read full article on original website
Who is Samuel Chatto? Queen’s great nephew is 29th in line to the throne
The British line of succession is a fascinating one. From King Charles III to the Duke of Wales, there are plenty of royal family members who are in line for the throne and one of them is the late Queen’s great nephew, Samuel Chatto.Samuel, better known as Sam, is the son of former British actor Daniel Satto and Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the only daughter of the late Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret. As of 2022, Sam and his 23-year-old brother Arthur are in the 29th and 30th spots in the British line of succession.Both royals, along with...
‘The crown of ice melting’: Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy shares poem to mark Queen’s death
Former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, who was appointed to the position by the Queen in 2009, has written a poem about the late monarch’s death.The poem, titled Daughter, has been released on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. Hundreds of dignitaries are due to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, with leaders from around the world among the 2,000-strong congregation.Duffy’s work references the Queen’s coffin being carried by a hearse from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and the lowering of Union flags around the country as a mark of respect.It includes lines about the public coming...
Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor ‘earns near minimum wage working at garden centre’
The Queen’s granddaughter has spent the summer working a near minimum wage job at a garden centre, according to reports.Lady Louise Windsor, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took the job while awaiting her A-level results, which yesterday earned her a place to study English at St Andrews University in Scotland this autumn.She will follow in the footsteps of her older cousin, Prince William, by attending the university, from where he graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in Geography and met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.A shopper at the garden centre...
