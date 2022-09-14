ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin criticizes Hochul for awarding lucrative contract to donor

On the campaign trail, the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a no bid contract for COVID-19 tests she awarded to a campaign donor. Last year, the Hochul administration paid $637 Million for 52 million tests. But according to the Albany Times Union, the...
New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
Local governments and businesses say wrongful death expansion will hike costs

Earlier this year, state lawmakers in Albany approved a bill meant to expand New York's 174-year-old wrongful death statute to include emotional anguish. The measure was meant to cover more families and loved ones so they can recover damages and be financially sound in the wake of a tragedy. But coalition of business organizations and local governments groups are warning the measure if given final approval by Gov. Kathy Hochul could add costs for taxpayers and the private sector.
Comptroller: New York needs to boost personal financial education

New York state is not doing enough to help its residents save for the future or an emergency and pay off debt, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found in an audit released this week. The audit comes after 2 1/2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic have roiled the economy and rising...
New York advances decarbonized buildings law

New York regulators on Thursday began the first steps toward enacting a measure meant to expand the construction of buildings that have a much lower carbon footprint. The efforts by the state Public Service Commission are part of an enacting a broader series of provisions to reduce the state's use of fossil fuels in the coming decades and transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy.
Retail cannabis stores on track to start opening in New York by the end of 2022

Nearly a year and a half after the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law, Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, told Capital Tonight that the office is working on licensing retailers for the legal cannabis market with a prioritization on small and medium businesses. Alexander said the first retailers are “fully on track” to open by the end of 2022 with more on the way in the new year.
