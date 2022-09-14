Read full article on original website
Watch Hank Williams Jr. Belt Out His Father’s Country Classic, “Your Cheatin’ Heart”
“Your Cheatin’ Heart” is one of those songs that defines classic country music. Steel guitar, heartbreak, heavy twang, and vocal slides as the lyrics are belted out. Hank Williams wrote the song in 1952. He got the inspiration for the lyrics while describing his ex-wife as a ‘cheating heart’ to his current fiancée, on a car ride from Nashville, Tennessee, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
CMT
LISTEN: Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Acoustic Song “Days Like These”
Luke Combs is counting his blessings in the unreleased track, “Days Like These.”. The hitmaker turned to social media late Tuesday (Sept. 13) evening to test a new song on his devoted fan base. With a polished acoustic guitar resting on his knee, Combs plucked at the fine strings to deliver the eye-opening melody about living in the moment.
Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music
Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Willie Nelson To Release Live Album, ‘Willie Nelson Live At Budokan,’ In November
That Willie Nelson just does not slow down. He released his 96th studio album A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday back in April, and now, we have a new live album on the way from the Red Headed Stranger. Produced by Willie’s longtime harmonica player and friend Mickey Raphael,...
Watch: Behind-the-Scenes From Life Is Beautiful
Tune-in live today from 5:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EDT for exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and more. DAY 1 Friday kicked off the annual Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival and Rolling Stone on Twitch was on the ground for all of the behind-the-scenes coverage. Airing live from 11th Street Records, hosts Jon Weigell and Charlie Cooper spent the inaugural day of the festival soaking in the Vegas sun and catching up with numerous performing artists before and after their sets. Take a look below at some of the highlights from the show. Blu DeTiger wants you to text her — No, really. Charlie...
Noah Cyrus Truly Finds Her Voice on ‘The Hardest Part’: Album Review
Though she’s just 22, Noah Cyrus has seen some stuff. As Miley’s younger sister, her music and acting careers launched early — at 16 and 2 (!), respectively — and she released several pop-leaning singles and EPs during her teens, opened an arena tour for Katy Perry in 2017 and was even nominated for a Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. On the less positive side, there was substance abuse, a bad relationship and lockdown isolation — but she overcame all of it, and that battle informs nearly every song on “The Hardest Part,” her long-percolating debut album, which sees her...
Paramore announce first new music in five years
Paramore have shared details of their upcoming new single, This Is Why
NME
Zild splits a cab ride home with strangers in ‘Duwag’ music video
Filipino indie rock singer Zild has dropped the music video for his latest single, ‘Duwag’. Released today (16 September) at midnight, the moody clip features Wong Kar Wai-esque colour grading and sees the IV of Spades frontman singing the track on a travelling taxi as miscellaneous characters take turns to share the ride, including a burly man with tattoos, a clown, and a pair of middle-aged women – one of whom was played by the artist’s own mother.
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Stereogum
Watch Death Cab For Cutie’s Kimmel Concert And Stream Their New Album Asphalt Meadows
Death Cab For Cutie’s new album Asphalt Meadows is out today. It’s my favorite new release by these guys in a long time, in part because it finds the band and producer John Congleton discovering powerful new extensions of the Death Cab sound all these years later. There are still a fair amount of down-the-middle DCFC tracks like the propulsive “Here To Forever,” but those are interspersed with moments of genuine transformation, from the surprisingly piercing and explosive “Roman Candles” and the contemplative spoken-word piece “Foxglove Through The Clearcut” (real Cassandra Jenkins vibes on that one).
Hear Father John Misty Cover Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)’
Father John Misty has released a rendition of Steve Wonder’s 1972 song “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever).” The cover, which sees Josh Tillman evoking his best soulful croon, appears as one of six tracks on the musician’s Live At Electric Lady Spotify Session EP.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “Angel” (Feat. Rayvon)
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. “Angel Of The Morning” is one of those miracles of American pop music. Over the...
Carly Rae Jepsen Evokes Lost Love on Buoyant Single ‘Talking to Yourself’
Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped “Talking to Yourself,” the third single from her forthcoming LP, The Loneliest Time. The upbeat, ’80s-tinged dance-pop anthem was produced by Captain Cuts, and co-written by Jepsen, Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. The pulsating, beat-driven song sees Jepsen recalling a past relationship, wondering if feelings still linger. “Are you thinking of me when you’re with somebody else?/ Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?” Jepsen croons on the buoyant track. “Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else?” Jepsen will release The Loneliest Time, her fifth studio album,...
Remixed "Revolver" to reveal new layers of the Beatles' extraordinary musical powers
This week, producer Giles Martin held a listening session at New York City's Republic Studios, where he unveiled his remixed version (prepared with engineer Sam Okell) of the Beatles' legendary "Revolver" album. As the key feature of an upcoming boxed set, slated for release on October 28, the remixed "Revolver" is a revelation made explicitly possible by recent advances in sonic technology.
Inside Cutler and Gross: Americana on Screen and Expansion Behind the Scenes
LONDON — Cutler and Gross has maintained its business since 1969, when the company opened its first optician’s office in Knightsbridge. Founders Graham Cutler and Tony Gross offered bespoke frames that quickly grew into a fashion eyewear brand. Cutler and Gross has since become a mecca for artists,...
Rock, metal and horror make prefect companions on The Retaliators soundtrack
Papa Roach, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Five Finger Death Punch and more add music to film dialogue and screaming
The FADER
Song You Need: The Garden’s “Puerta de Limosina” is punk rock from the toxic sludge coast
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The Garden has always wanted to make you dance like your inner ear has been ripped out of your head. All sense of balance when it comes to rock's traditional moorings are discarded for something more glamourously sinister – the duo's approach to the genre seems to take philosophical cues from a version of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds that's hopelessly addicted to the internet. The duo's fifth studio album Horseshit On Route 66 is billed as their purest punk record, and while there aren't as many left-field garage experiments or pop tracks that sound like The Drums after a particularly rough possession, Route 66 is still unmistakeably The Garden.
Why you should definitely own Blues For The Red Sun by Kyuss
The story of the sound that blew in from the desert
