Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
BET

Singer Q Lazzarus Dies At 61

Q Lazzarus, the singer known for the 1988 cult-favorite single “Goodbye Horses” featured in the horror film The Silence of the Lambs, has died. She was 61. Filmmaker and close friend to Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis, confirmed the news of her passing with Rolling Stone. “Over the past three...
NME

Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47

David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
NME

Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’

A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
Q 105.7

Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review

The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
NPR

Devon Gilfillian's 'Brown Sugar Queen' is 'a tribute to Black and Brown women'

"I wanted to write a tribute to Black and Brown women everywhere," says Philadelphia to now based in Nashville singer-songwriter transplant Devon Gilfillian about his new song "Brown Sugar Queen." Talking with Gilfillian from his home in Nashville, he's recently back from a tour of Europe, and this week is...
Guitar World Magazine

British blues rock ace Laurence Jones breaks down his rig, and explains why he's switched to the PRS SE Silver Sky

Jones gives Guitar World a guided tour of the compact pedalboard responsible for the blues-y, classic rock-esque tones on his new album, Destination Unknown. Earlier this week, British blues rock talent Laurence Jones shared his latest studio album, Destination Unknown. Released via Marshall Records, the LP’s bountiful supply of six-string action was previewed by its first two singles, Can't Keep From Loving You and Anywhere With Me.
NYLON

Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'

Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
Pitchfork

Paramore Announce “This Is Why,” First New Song in 5 Years

Have announced their first new music since 2017’s After Laughter. The pop-punk band will release the new single “This Is Why” on September 28. Find the single artwork below. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen announces deluxe edition of debut Mammoth WVH album, reveals imminent plans to begin recording a followup

Listen to Talk & Walk – a track previously only available on the Japanese version on the album – and get ready for two never-before heard cuts arriving November 11. Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a deluxe edition of his Mammoth WVH 2021 self-titled debut, and revealed that he’ll shortly be entering the studio to record a followup.
Rolling Stone

Little Big Town Search For Seventies Gold on ‘Mr. Sun’

Though vocal groups are a longstanding tradition in country music, the quartet Little Big Town have been compared to Fleetwood Mac just as often as they’ve been compared to the Oak Ridge Boys. That’s due in part to their mix of male and female voices, as well as the way they’ve largely favored folk-rock arrangements over honky-tonk and country shuffles.  On their 10th studio album Mr. Sun, the group of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet lean fully into the softer side of Seventies pop, from Fleetwood Mac to ABBA, with a sizable dose of breezy yacht...
