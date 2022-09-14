Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
BET
Singer Q Lazzarus Dies At 61
Q Lazzarus, the singer known for the 1988 cult-favorite single “Goodbye Horses” featured in the horror film The Silence of the Lambs, has died. She was 61. Filmmaker and close friend to Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis, confirmed the news of her passing with Rolling Stone. “Over the past three...
NME
Soilwork’s David Andersson dies aged 47
David Andersson, the guitarist of Swedish metal band Soilwork, has died aged 47, the band have confirmed. According to a statement from the band “alcohol and mental illness” caused his death. “We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing,” wrote Soilwork....
NME
Watch 10-year-old ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant perform Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon’s ‘Bad Habits’
A 10-year-old contestant on America’s Got Talent has covered Ed Sheeran‘s reworked, Bring Me The Horizon-assisted version of his song ‘Bad Habits’. Sheeran first released ‘Bad Habits’ as a solo song in June 2021, forming the lead single for his fifth studio album ‘=’. In February of this year, however, the singer teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for a reimagined version of the track, which the pair debuted as the opening acts at this year’s BRIT Awards.
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Ville Valo is returning with his debut solo album, Neon Noir
Former HIM frontman Ville Valo has shared details of his debut solo album, Neon Noir, which he describes as a "mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy"
Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review
The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
METZ Shares Two Tracks Ahead of Anniversary Tour; Features Collab with IDLES’ Joe Talbot
In November 2022, Canadian punk rockers METZ will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a tour. But first, new music. On Monday (Sept. 12), the band gifted fans with two songs. The first is “Come On Down,” their brand-new single, featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.
George Harrison Said ‘When We Was Fab’ Uses Chords From 2 of His Beatles Songs
George Harrison revealed that you can hear chords from two of his Beatles songs in his 1987 song, 'When We Was Fab.'
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
NPR
Devon Gilfillian's 'Brown Sugar Queen' is 'a tribute to Black and Brown women'
"I wanted to write a tribute to Black and Brown women everywhere," says Philadelphia to now based in Nashville singer-songwriter transplant Devon Gilfillian about his new song "Brown Sugar Queen." Talking with Gilfillian from his home in Nashville, he's recently back from a tour of Europe, and this week is...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Paramore’s first new single in 5 years, ‘This Is Why’: Everything we know
According to a new post from Paramore, the band is officially making their way back into our lives, dropping a tease of their first new music since 2017’s ‘After Laughter.’
Guitar World Magazine
British blues rock ace Laurence Jones breaks down his rig, and explains why he's switched to the PRS SE Silver Sky
Jones gives Guitar World a guided tour of the compact pedalboard responsible for the blues-y, classic rock-esque tones on his new album, Destination Unknown. Earlier this week, British blues rock talent Laurence Jones shared his latest studio album, Destination Unknown. Released via Marshall Records, the LP’s bountiful supply of six-string action was previewed by its first two singles, Can't Keep From Loving You and Anywhere With Me.
NYLON
Blackpink Are Bold & Self-Referential On 'Born Pink'
Six years ago, Rosé sat on top of the world, mooning over a boy that made her "heart go boom boom." It's one of the most recognizable images from Blackpink's debut music video. It's also become one of its most prophetic. In the time since, the fierce foursome from YG Entertainment — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — have quite literally taken over the world, so much so that in the visual for the group's latest single "Shut Down," off their sophomore album Born Pink, Rosé finds herself back atop the globe in the same relaxed position. Now, the world is painted black and pink, and instead of pining, she's flexing: "Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby/ Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,” she sings.
Paramore Announce “This Is Why,” First New Song in 5 Years
Have announced their first new music since 2017’s After Laughter. The pop-punk band will release the new single “This Is Why” on September 28. Find the single artwork below. Since After Laughter, Paramore singer Hayley Williams has released two solo records: 2020’s Petals for Armor and 2021’s...
Ringo Starr Releases ‘EP3’ Video for “World Go Round”
Ringo Starr has released his third EP, EP3, featuring four new songs—”World Go Round,” “Everyone and Everything,” “Let’s Be Friends,” and “Free Your Soul.” Starr’s third EP follows the 2021 releases of Change the World and Zoom In. “Every...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen announces deluxe edition of debut Mammoth WVH album, reveals imminent plans to begin recording a followup
Listen to Talk & Walk – a track previously only available on the Japanese version on the album – and get ready for two never-before heard cuts arriving November 11. Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a deluxe edition of his Mammoth WVH 2021 self-titled debut, and revealed that he’ll shortly be entering the studio to record a followup.
King Crimson's 80s albums get vinyl reissues
Steven Wilson and Robert Fripp mixes for Discipline, Beat and Three Of A Perfect Pair
Little Big Town Search For Seventies Gold on ‘Mr. Sun’
Though vocal groups are a longstanding tradition in country music, the quartet Little Big Town have been compared to Fleetwood Mac just as often as they’ve been compared to the Oak Ridge Boys. That’s due in part to their mix of male and female voices, as well as the way they’ve largely favored folk-rock arrangements over honky-tonk and country shuffles. On their 10th studio album Mr. Sun, the group of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet lean fully into the softer side of Seventies pop, from Fleetwood Mac to ABBA, with a sizable dose of breezy yacht...
