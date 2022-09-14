Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show of all time. Debuting in 1975, it is also one of the longest-running shows in television history and has launched many of the biggest and most talented names in comedy. So, it comes as no real surprise that SNL would dominate the Emmys. Not only has the show won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series multiple times, but tons of cast members have won awards for their time on the series, including Gilda Radner, Kate McKinnon, Dana Carvey, and even Alec Baldwin for his ongoing Trump impersonation. On top of that, many of the show's staff have taken home Outstanding Writing Emmys, including Phil Hartman, Bob Odenkirk, Tina Fey, Chevy Chase, and Bill Murray, among many others.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO