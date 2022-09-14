Read full article on original website
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Cecily Strong's Saturday Night Live Future Uncertain
Is Cecily Strong Saturday Night Live's next high profile departure? While there's been no official word from Strong or NBC, the SNL vet is starring in an LA-based production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, opening September 28th at the Mark Taper Forum just as the show she's called home ramps up for its October start date.
2022 Emmys host Kenan Thompson says 'odds are probably pretty high' his SNL characters will pop up at ceremony
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson says there's a good chance some of his famous characters will make an appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actor appeared on EW's The Awardist podcast and told host Gerrad Hall about his expectations for hosting this year's ceremony, including that he is more than willing to reprise his sketch characters, like What Up With That? host Diondre Cole, at the 74th Emmy Awards.
Kenan Thompson Says There's 'Always More' for Him to Do at Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson isn't going anywhere. The funnyman, who hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, said there's "more" for him to do at the NBC series — after seven cast members left the sketch series ahead of season 48. Thompson, 44, has been appearing on SNL since...
‘SNL’ Adds Four Mystery Cast Members to Season 48, Lorne Michaels Hints at More to Come
As Saturday Night Live prepares for a major overhaul in Season 48, longtime producer Lorne Michaels is teasing what fans can expect when the cast and crew returns to Studio 8H this fall. SNL, which won Outstanding Variety Series for the sixth year in a row at the 2022 Emmy Awards, lost seven cast members after the Season 47 finale.
SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Calls Season 48 a 'Transition Year' in the Wake of 7 Cast Members' Exits
Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also confirmed that four new cast members are joining for the new season Saturday Night Live is ready to welcome a "different generation" of talent, says creator Lorne Michaels. In the wake of seven cast members' exits since May, Michaels acknowledged on Monday that season 48 "will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult." "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels, 77, told reporters backstage at the 74th...
‘SNL’ New Cast Members: Meet The Talent Joining Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong & More
The new TV schedule for Fall 2022 is rolling out and with it comes the announcement of the new cast members for Saturday Night Live! The iconic sketch comedy show will be adding four new talented comedians as featured players for its 48th season after some of its brightest stars, like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, exited last season.
Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels Acknowledges 'Difficult' Transition Year Ahead in Wake of 7 Cast Exits
Saturday Night Live is heading into Season 48 down a staggering seven cast members, and show boss Lorne Michaels is not sugarcoating the losses. As TVLine reported earlier this month, SNL vets Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as rookie featured player Aristotle Athari, have left Studio 8H. The trio’s departure follows the previously announced exits of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. “This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult,” Michaels conceded to reporters backstage at Monday’s Emmy Awards, where SNL was named Outstanding Variety Series for the sixth straight year, before adding...
SNL Adds 4 New Featured Players Ahead of Season 48 Premiere
Saturday Night Live has announced the addition of four new cast members ahead of Season 48. Comedians Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join NBC’s late-night sketch series as featured players beginning with its Oct. 1 premiere, TVLine has learned. The foursome will help fill the void left by seven cast departures. As TVLine reported earlier this month, SNL vets Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as rookie featured player Aristotle Athari, have left Studio 8H. Their exits follow the previously announced departures of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Hernandez (he/him), a writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent, was selected as a...
Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show of all time. Debuting in 1975, it is also one of the longest-running shows in television history and has launched many of the biggest and most talented names in comedy. So, it comes as no real surprise that SNL would dominate the Emmys. Not only has the show won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series multiple times, but tons of cast members have won awards for their time on the series, including Gilda Radner, Kate McKinnon, Dana Carvey, and even Alec Baldwin for his ongoing Trump impersonation. On top of that, many of the show's staff have taken home Outstanding Writing Emmys, including Phil Hartman, Bob Odenkirk, Tina Fey, Chevy Chase, and Bill Murray, among many others.
'Saturday Night Live' Announces 4 New Cast Members for Season 48
Saturday Night Live will feature four new faces when season 48 of the sketch show kicks off Oct. 1 on NBC. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker are being added as featured players on the long-running sketch series. The new additions come on the heels of significant...
First Nonbinary Cast Member Joins ‘SNL’
Saturday Night Live has finally hired its first nonbinary cast member after 48 seasons on air. Comedian Molly Kearney, who you may recognize as Fern Dannely in the Amazon Prime hit series A League of Their Own, will join the SNL crew when they return to Studio 8H at 30 Rock on Oct. 1.
Saturday Night Live announces return date following cast shake-up
Saturday Night Live will return for a 48th season on 1 October, NBC has announced.The long-running comedy sketch show has not yet announced who will host the first episode or be the musical guest. SNL is typically hosted by a different celebrity each week, with a cast of returning comedians in a host of sketches.Last season saw an exodus of fan-favourite cast members including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney.Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also departed the show.Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day,...
