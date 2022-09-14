The Chamber of Commerce is reminding Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant contestants about important upcoming dates. DEADLINE to apply is Monday, September 19th. The Pageant is open to Coleman County High School Freshman - Senior ladies. Packets were provided to each school as well as being available for pickup at the Chamber office. The pageant will be held at 6:00pm this year on October 1st. See dates below:

1 DAY AGO