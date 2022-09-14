ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates

(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

4-H is 4 Everyone

It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! The new 4-H year began September 1, 2022, in all 254 counties in Texas. As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad

BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
BANGS, TX
City
Coleman, TX
Coleman, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
colemantoday.com

Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Important Upcoming Dates

The Chamber of Commerce is reminding Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant contestants about important upcoming dates. DEADLINE to apply is Monday, September 19th. The Pageant is open to Coleman County High School Freshman - Senior ladies. Packets were provided to each school as well as being available for pickup at the Chamber office. The pageant will be held at 6:00pm this year on October 1st. See dates below:
koxe.com

Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh

Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter

Santa Anna ISD released the weekly newsletter "Santa Anna Scoop." Please Click on the DOWNLOAD PDF to open and view the entire document. Mountaineers head to Blanket tonight with the game beginning at 7:30 pm. GO MOUNTAINEERS!!
SANTA ANNA, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Volunteer Fire Department Adds to Fleet

COLEMAN, Texas — A Large Truck Chassis and slip-on unit have been awarded to the Coleman Volunteer Fire Department through a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. With the grant, the department has assembled a new fire truck. The truck will help...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
ABILENE, TX
Education
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/16/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Football Schedule for THIS WEEK - All County Schools

All Coleman County schools have scheduled football games this week except Coleman Jr High teams. They will not play this week, but have added a game in Cisco on the OPEN date, October 20th. Below is a list of games for Coleman, Santa Anna and Panther Creek teams for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Note the time change for the Panther Creek games on Saturday:
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]

