Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Big Country school makes National Blue Ribbon list, one of 31 in Texas, 297 in US
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so. East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High […]
colemantoday.com
4-H is 4 Everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! The new 4-H year began September 1, 2022, in all 254 counties in Texas. As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
San Angelo LIVE!
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
colemantoday.com
Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant Important Upcoming Dates
The Chamber of Commerce is reminding Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant contestants about important upcoming dates. DEADLINE to apply is Monday, September 19th. The Pageant is open to Coleman County High School Freshman - Senior ladies. Packets were provided to each school as well as being available for pickup at the Chamber office. The pageant will be held at 6:00pm this year on October 1st. See dates below:
koxe.com
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter
Santa Anna ISD released the weekly newsletter "Santa Anna Scoop." Please Click on the DOWNLOAD PDF to open and view the entire document. Mountaineers head to Blanket tonight with the game beginning at 7:30 pm. GO MOUNTAINEERS!!
colemantoday.com
Coleman Volunteer Fire Department Adds to Fleet
COLEMAN, Texas — A Large Truck Chassis and slip-on unit have been awarded to the Coleman Volunteer Fire Department through a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. With the grant, the department has assembled a new fire truck. The truck will help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s ‘Dr. Pepper Man’ passes after 64 years of service, leaving legacy to son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known to some as the Dr. Pepper Man at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, and to many others simply as Van, Eberle Van Meter passed away in early September. His work for both 7-Up and Dr. Pepper took him to the fair, where he reportedly loved working the most. “That […]
COMING SOON: Schedule released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade & festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A full schedule of events has been released for Abilene’s first-ever pride parade and festival. The event is set to take place in downtown Abilene, beginning at N 1st Street and Pine Street around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, followed by a festival at the Festival Gardens by the Abilene Zoo […]
GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
brady-today.com
Brady City Manager Responds to Recent Action Taken by McCulloch County Commissioners Regarding EMS Services
Editor's Note - Brady Today received this letter by City Manager Erin Corbell on Wednesday afternoon which is in response to the action taken at the most recent Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday regarding payment for EMS services. This letter also appears in this week's edition of the Brady Standard and is posted to the KNEL Radio website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
colemantoday.com
Football Schedule for THIS WEEK - All County Schools
All Coleman County schools have scheduled football games this week except Coleman Jr High teams. They will not play this week, but have added a game in Cisco on the OPEN date, October 20th. Below is a list of games for Coleman, Santa Anna and Panther Creek teams for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Note the time change for the Panther Creek games on Saturday:
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made
Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
Dog attacked during Abilene animal shelter burglary finds love, safety with foster family
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After the Abilene Animal Services building was burglarized three weeks ago, the suspect let many dogs loose. Releasing the dogs resulted in lots of injuries and even one death. One of the pups released was George. George is doing great now, thanks to his foster family but when he was found, […]
Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
Comments / 0