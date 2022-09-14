ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Court records reveal new details in the case against former KCK police detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court records reveal new details in the case of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of sexual assault. Roger Golubski faces six counts of sexual assault against two different victims. Golubski is accused of sexually assaulting the first victim multiple times between 1998 and 2001, and a second victim between 1999 and 2002.
KANSAS CITY, KS
jimmycsays.com

A powerful case despite “sloppy” police work

On Oct. 16 and 17, 2017, a computer at David Jungerman’s business and another at his Raytown home were used in about 30 Google searches relating to .22 caliber rifles, .17 caliber rifles and the comparative deadliness of the two. The next week, on Oct. 25, lawyer Thomas Pickert...
RAYTOWN, MO
KSNT News

‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Former KCK detective accused of exploiting women arrested Thursday by the FBI

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of corruption and sexual exploitation was taken into custody Thursday morning by federal authorities. Officials with the FBI confirm former Detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody without incident at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas. Golubski faces...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
MERRIAM, KS
KMBC.com

FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO

