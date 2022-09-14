Read full article on original website
Court records reveal new details in the case against former KCK police detective
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court records reveal new details in the case of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of sexual assault. Roger Golubski faces six counts of sexual assault against two different victims. Golubski is accused of sexually assaulting the first victim multiple times between 1998 and 2001, and a second victim between 1999 and 2002.
A powerful case despite “sloppy” police work
On Oct. 16 and 17, 2017, a computer at David Jungerman’s business and another at his Raytown home were used in about 30 Google searches relating to .22 caliber rifles, .17 caliber rifles and the comparative deadliness of the two. The next week, on Oct. 25, lawyer Thomas Pickert...
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
Bittersweet celebration after KCK detective’s arrest
The former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective was arrested by the FBI, accused of using his authority as an officer to violate two women’s civil rights, sexually assaulting the unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002.
‘Pushy’ scammers knocking on Lawrence doors, police say
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department issued a warning to residents on Thursday regarding reports of scammers in the area. According to the LKPD, scammers are knocking on doors and pretending to be ADT Security workers. Residents who have reported suspicious activity told police that the scammers are “very pushy” and ask homeowners […]
Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
Former KCK detective accused of exploiting women arrested Thursday by the FBI
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective accused of corruption and sexual exploitation was taken into custody Thursday morning by federal authorities. Officials with the FBI confirm former Detective Roger Golubski was taken into custody without incident at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas. Golubski faces...
Wanted Merriam woman arrested for cocaine possession
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A wanted woman in Merriam, Kansas, was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Semaja L. Willform, 20, was stopped by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75. After being alerted by a Jackson County K-9 to the presence of narcotics in the 2011 Chevrolet sedan Willform was a passenger in, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.
The digital recorder — found on the ledge of the bathroom sink — that could seal David Jungerman’s fate
The digital audio recorder on which David Jungerman is heard confessing to the murder of Thomas Pickert was found in a bathroom, among toiletries, at Jungerman’s home in Raytown. That’s just one more oddity that has come to light in the odd and terrible case that left Pickert, a...
Former KCK detective Roger Golubski arrested by FBI
Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective Roger Golubski was arrested at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas, by the FBI Thursday.
FBI in Kansas City says it's aware of swatting incidents at area schools in Kansas, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI in Kansas City said is it aware of swatting incidents involving several area schools in Missouri and Kansas. "The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," the Kansas City field office said in a statement.
Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
Prosecutors say man charged in Brookside lawyer's killing left ‘his motive, his van, his voice’
Dr. Emily Riegel was in her bathroom getting ready for work in her family’s Brookside home about 8 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2017, as her husband, Tom Pickert was finishing breakfast with their two sons and rounding them up for school. Her grade-school age sons “were running around, being...
Family, colleagues honor Independence police officer killed in the line of duty a year ago
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — It has been a year since Independence police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty. Madrid-Evans was answering a call for service Sept. 15, 2021, when a suspect fatally shot him. Fellow officers and loved ones met Thursday at the Pleasant Valley...
Lenexa standoff ends; police say man dead
The Lenexa Police Department says a man is dead after a standoff in the parking lot of a business Wednesday morning.
Police investigating after three teens shot at 61st, Farrow in KCK
Three Kansas City, Kansas, teens were shot at N. 61st Street and Farrow Avenue, just minutes after getting off a school bus.
