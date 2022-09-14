Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Scientists attempt to beat cancer by suffocating cells within four hours
Researchers have been trying to develop treatments for cancer for many years, only to fail. This is because even if some trials work, they always leave remnants of the cancer that then come back stronger and more unbeatable than before. Stopping cancer in its tracks. Scientists Tanja Weil and David...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
T cells that 'nibble' tumors unwittingly help cancer evade the immune response
The immune system is equipped to respond not just to external invaders—think viruses, bacteria, and parasites—but also to internal threats, namely, cancer. Yet, frequently, malignancies overcome the immune system's defenses and evade detection. In a new study, researchers led by Serge Y. Fuchs of the School of Veterinary...
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Mucus Is So Handy That We Evolve It Over And Over Again, Finds Study
The animal kingdom is practically dripping in mucus. Amphibians, snails, and slugs are among the more famous masters of mucus, but even the loneliest microorganism can ooze a viscous slime from time to time. In our own species, mucus is produced in the mouth, the nose, the throat, the lungs, the gut, the cervix, and the urinary tract, all for a variety of purposes. Yet the origin of the world's slime is a mystery. Despite the many similarities between mucuses, many forms have evolved in parallel and not in a branching, tree-like way. Across glands and between mammals, a small study has found many mucus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The modern human is way better cognitively than Neanderthals, study finds
A recent study on Neanderthals, a human species that lived approximately 250 thousand to 40 thousand years ago, has revealed new information about the similarities and differences to modern humans. The study led by Max Planck Institute focuses on the TKTL1 gene, which is quite crucial in the development of...
Phys.org
Research using bacteria brings scientists a step closer to creating artificial cells with lifelike functionality
Scientists have harnessed the potential of bacteria to help build advanced synthetic cells which mimic real life functionality. The research, led by the University of Bristol and published today in Nature, makes important progress in deploying synthetic cells, known as protocells, to more accurately represent the complex compositions, structure, and function of living cells.
Study reveals striking differences in brains of modern humans and Neanderthals
Results believed to be first compelling evidence that modern humans were cognitively better than Neanderthals
Phys.org
Beyond AlphaFold: AI excels at creating new proteins
Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now, three papers in Science describe a similar revolution in protein design. In the new papers, biologists at the University of Washington School of Medicine show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. The scientists hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.
Phys.org
Nanoplastics can disrupt human liver and lung cell processes in lab experiments
What happens when people unknowingly eat, drink or inhale nearly invisible pieces of plastic? Although it's unclear what impact this really has on humans, researchers have now taken a step toward answering that question. In Environmental Science & Technology, a team reports laboratory results indicating that tiny plastic particles could enter liver and lung cells and disrupt their regular processes, potentially causing adverse health outcomes.
Scientists discover that a fungus shrinks in size to infect the brain
Scientists from the University of Utah Health have found that Cryptococcus neoformans, a dangerous fungus, alter in size after it enters a body, increasing the likelihood of infection, according to a press release published by the institution. The fungus may be found in a variety of settings and shows the...
scitechdaily.com
Revealing the Hidden Genome: Unknown DNA Sequences Identified That May Be Critical to Human Health
Numerous short RNA sequences that code for microproteins and peptides have been identified, providing new opportunities for the study of diseases and the development of drugs. Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have discovered thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides that could be critical for human health and disease.
Nature.com
CRISPR FISHer enables high-sensitivity imaging of nonrepetitive DNA in living cells through phase separation-mediated signal amplification
The dynamic three-dimensional structures of chromatin and extrachromosomal DNA molecules regulate fundamental cellular processes and beyond. However, the visualization of specific DNA sequences in live cells, especially nonrepetitive sequences accounting for most of the genome, is still vastly challenging. Here, we introduce a robust CRISPR-mediated fluorescence in situ hybridization amplifier (CRISPR FISHer) system, which exploits engineered sgRNA and protein trimerization domain-mediated, phase separation-based exponential assembly of fluorescent proteins in the CRISPR-targeting locus, conferring enhancements in both local brightness and signal-to-background ratio and thus achieving single sgRNA-directed visualization of native nonrepetitive DNA loci in live cells. In one application, by labeling and tracking the broken ends of chromosomal fragments, CRISPR FISHer enables real-time visualization of the entire process of chromosome breakage, separation, and subsequent intra- or inter-chromosomal ends rejoining in a single live cell. Furthermore, CRISPR FISHer allows the movement of small extrachromosomal circular DNAs (eccDNAs) and invading DNAs to be recorded, revealing substantial differences in dynamic behaviors between chromosomal and extrachromosomal loci. With the potential to track any specified self or non-self DNA sequences, CRISPR FISHer dramatically broadens the scope of live-cell imaging in biological events and for biomedical diagnoses.
Nature.com
Customized strategies for high-yield purification of retinal pigment epithelial cells differentiated from different stem cell sources
Retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cell dysfunction and death are characteristics of age-related macular degeneration. A promising therapeutic option is RPE cell transplantation. Development of clinical grade stem-cell derived RPE requires efficient in vitro differentiation and purification methods. Enzymatic purification of RPE relies on the relative adherence of RPE and non-RPE cells to the culture plate. However, morphology and adherence of non-RPE cells differ for different stem cell sources. In cases whereby the non-RPE adhered as strongly as RPE cells to the culture plate, enzymatic method of purification is unsuitable. Thus, we hypothesized the need to customize purification strategies for RPE derived from different stem cell sources. We systematically compared five different RPE purification methods, including manual, enzymatic, flow cytometry-based sorting or combinations thereof for parameters including cell throughput, yield, purity and functionality. Flow cytometry-based approach was suitable for RPE isolation from heterogeneous cultures with highly adherent non-RPE cells, albeit with lower yield. Although all five purification methods generated pure and functional RPE, there were significant differences in yield and processing times. Based on the high purity of the resulting RPE and relatively short processing time, we conclude that a combination of enzymatic and manual purification is ideal for clinical applications.
studyfinds.org
Pipes 2 million times smaller than an ant could deliver medicine right to human cells!
Tiny pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could one day deliver medicine straight to individual cells, according to new research. A team from Johns Hopkins University says the “nanochannel” plumbing system could one day funnel drugs, proteins, and molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissues – without any risk of side-effects.
WebMD
Computer Models Could Be Next Step in Decoding the Brain
Sept. 16, 2022 – All day long, your brain cells are sending and receiving messages through electrical and chemical signals. These messages help you do things like move your muscles and use your senses – as you taste your food, feel the heat coming off a stove, or read the words on this page.
Phys.org
Dense liquid droplets act as cellular computers
An emerging field explores how groups of molecules condense together inside cells, the way oil droplets assemble and separate from water in a vinaigrette. In human cells, "liquid-liquid phase separation" occurs because similar, large molecules glom together into dense droplets separated from the more diluted parts of the fluid cell interior. Past work had suggested that evolution harnessed the natural formation of these "condensates" to organize cells, providing, for instance, isolated spaces for the building of cellular machines.
Comments / 0