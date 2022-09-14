Read full article on original website
Police ask for help identifying, locating suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a robbery that occurred back in August. According to police, the robbery occurred at about 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Home Depot located at...
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
St. Louis Police Show Surveillance Video of Officers Shooting Teen
The video is not being released to the public
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
$30K reward offered for information in Damion Baker murder case
Authorities are now offering a $30,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the murder of Damion Baker.
22-year-old is arrested in connection to Valley Park dispensary break-in
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with first-degree burglary Friday in connection with a break-in at a St. Louis County marijuana dispensary earlier this week. Marvin Bailey Jr., a 22-year-old St. Louis County man, was charged Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond. St....
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery
Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
DEA training agencies to investigate overdose deaths in hopes of reigning in crisis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis in the Metro is growing. News 4 is looking into the steps being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. Federal, state and local authorities are working together to curb the drug’s deadly wave in the area.
Man found guilty for 2016 murder of former Estacado student
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — On Friday, a jury found James Timothy Norman, 41, guilty for the 2016 murder-for-hire of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was accused of hiring someone to kill Montgomery and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy. Montgomery, who was 21, was a previous student of Estacado High School in Lubbock. […]
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
Update: Police believe girl is safe and with someone she knows
An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a 12-year-old Berkeley girl who authorities believe was kidnapped as she left her middle school in Ferguson on Monday afternoon.
Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense
FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
