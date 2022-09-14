ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery

ST. LOUIS — These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway. The suspects stole merchandise and produced a handgun when confronted by security. The three suspects are two African American males and one African American female. Around 11 a.m.,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
BELLEVILLE, IL
kfmo.com

Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense

FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
FESTUS, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills Man Molestation Charges

(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
PARK HILLS, MO

