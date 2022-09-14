(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

