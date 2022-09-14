ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMBC.com

Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
KANSAS CITY, KS
CBS Minnesota

Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.The driver of the semi was not injured.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KMBC.com

A Saturday with chances for scattered storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Saturday morning. They're most likely for the northern parts of Missouri and Kansas. Scattered storms are more likely for the KC Metro Saturday evening and night. Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures return late...
MISSOURI STATE
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri

Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
KANSAS STATE

