Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
FBI Says Multiple Fake Active Shooter Calls to Missouri Schools
There is nothing more serious than a claim that there's an active shooter in a school. The FBI says that multiple calls were made today that said there were active shooters in Missouri schools and none of them were true. The FBI in Kansas City made this announcement on Twitter...
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
KCTV 5
FBI looking into ‘numerous’ reports of swatting incidents in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation stated Friday afternoon it has been made aware of “numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made.”. The FBI said there is no information it has received which would indicate the threats...
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
KMBC.com
Police busy working rash of car burglaries all over Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A consistent rash of car burglaries around the Kansas City area has law enforcement working many cases. Early Tuesday morning, video surveillance showed a woman trying to open vehicle doors on driveways in the upscale Westlake neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. According to KCK police...
Alcohol a potential factor in head on collision between car and semi in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Officers in St. Cloud say alcohol may have been a factor in a car crash early Friday morning.Police responded to the crash at County Road 74 and 23rd Street South at approximately 6:16 a.m.A passenger car driven by a 37-year-old was traveling south on County Road 74 when he turned suddenly into the northbound lane of traffic. A semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision but crashed head-on with the car.The fire department had to extricate the 37-year-old man from his car before he was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the car and are waiting for lab results to make a charging decision.The driver of the semi was not injured.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
KMBC.com
A Saturday with chances for scattered storms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered showers and a few storms are possible Saturday morning. They're most likely for the northern parts of Missouri and Kansas. Scattered storms are more likely for the KC Metro Saturday evening and night. Record heat is possible Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures return late...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Really needing more rain (FRI-9/16)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now more than halfway through the month and we’re running about a degree above average and more than 1.5 inches below average for moisture. One thing for sure over the coming week or so, we’re going to be getting warmer and warmer as near-record heat is coming (perhaps even record heat) early next week.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
KMBC.com
'It all seems to go in cycles:' Missouri Highway Patrol says of recent crashes in KC area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week has seen a number of crashes, including fatal ones, around the Kansas City metro. "It all seems to go in cycles," said Sgt. Bill Lowe, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Over the past few weeks, roads and highways seem to be in...
KMBC.com
Interchange at state Route 291, US Highway 50 in Lee's Summit to get facelift
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — It's the No. 1 intersection for car accidents in the city of Lee's Summit, but that is about to all change. The interchange at Missouri Route 291 north and U.S. Highway 50 will soon get a facelift. "There's a lot of traffic that goes through...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in audit of Cornland Special Road District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released the findings from an audit of the Cornland Special Road District. Taxpayers in Bates County petitioned Galloway’s office for an audit of the district, which oversees 12 miles of gravel road outside the city of Butler. The audit resulted in a rating of “fair.”
Direct payments worth up to $325 could go out to millions of Americans – are you eligible for the rebate?
MISSOURI taxpayers may score direct payments of up to $325 by December 1. The legislation was proposed by Senator Lincoln Hough after lawmakers rejected parts of Governor Parson's tax cut plan. Mr Parson originally vetoed parts of a spending bill issuing potential rebates of up to $500 for each person...
kcur.org
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
KMBC.com
Warrensburg lawmaker pushes for sports betting bill during Missouri special session
As the Missouri state legislature gathers for a special session on tax reform, one lawmaker is trying his luck, hoping to get a sports betting bill on the books. KMBC 9 spoke with State Representative Dan Houx about why he says now is the time for Missouri to get in the game.
KCTV 5
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
