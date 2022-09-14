Week two of the college football season was nothing short of a disaster for Texas A&M football. The Aggies played host to Appalachian State, which entered the game as an 18-point underdog, but struggled immensely. The Aggies had under 200 yards of total offense in a 17-14 Mountaineers victory, which dropped A&M from No. 6 […] The post 3 reasons why Max Johnson is the answer as Texas A&M football’s starting quarterback appeared first on ClutchPoints.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO