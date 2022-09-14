ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Max Johnson is the answer as Texas A&M football’s starting quarterback

Week two of the college football season was nothing short of a disaster for Texas A&M football. The Aggies played host to Appalachian State, which entered the game as an 18-point underdog, but struggled immensely. The Aggies had under 200 yards of total offense in a 17-14 Mountaineers victory, which dropped A&M from No. 6 […] The post 3 reasons why Max Johnson is the answer as Texas A&M football’s starting quarterback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Texas A&M football to shockingly be without four players vs. Miami due to team rules violation

Texas A&M football is the favorite against Miami (FL) at home for their Saturday night clash. However, four A&M players will not play after breaking team rules. For true freshman are reportedly facing disciplinary action for breaking the Aggies’ curfew rules, per Billy Liucci. CBS Sports reports that the four players facing disciplinary action are wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Chris Marshall, cornerback Denver Harris, and cornerback Smoke Bouie.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell

The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR

The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
BURTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES

Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration

Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
BRYAN, TX
