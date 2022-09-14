Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 reasons why Max Johnson is the answer as Texas A&M football’s starting quarterback
Week two of the college football season was nothing short of a disaster for Texas A&M football. The Aggies played host to Appalachian State, which entered the game as an 18-point underdog, but struggled immensely. The Aggies had under 200 yards of total offense in a 17-14 Mountaineers victory, which dropped A&M from No. 6 […] The post 3 reasons why Max Johnson is the answer as Texas A&M football’s starting quarterback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN’s Rece Davis Says Upset Loss Cost Texas A&M ‘Gameday’ Visit
Appalachian State will host the popular pregame show a week after upsetting the Aggies.
Texas A&M football to shockingly be without four players vs. Miami due to team rules violation
Texas A&M football is the favorite against Miami (FL) at home for their Saturday night clash. However, four A&M players will not play after breaking team rules. For true freshman are reportedly facing disciplinary action for breaking the Aggies’ curfew rules, per Billy Liucci. CBS Sports reports that the four players facing disciplinary action are wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Chris Marshall, cornerback Denver Harris, and cornerback Smoke Bouie.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas A&M savagely trolled by Appalachian State football fans on College Gameday
Texas A&M football was shockingly upset last week by the Appalachian State Mountaineers, an unranked Sun Belt conference squad that snuck up on the Aggies with a 17-14 victory. It was a stunning loss for Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies, but also a defining moment for Appalachian State football and their fans.
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
Dyess Colonel leads flyover of planes at Texas A&M game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two of Dyess’ transport planes will be used to fly over a Texas A&M football game this weekend. Colonel John Poole will lead the flyover of Dyess’ two C-130J transport planes over Kyle Field at the Texas A&M game against the University of Miami. Col. Poole graduated from Texas A&M in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is...
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
kwhi.com
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration
Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0