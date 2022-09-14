ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Overlook Adventure Park plans Glow Ropes Course Saturday night

DECATUR — Overlook Adventure Park will host its first Glow Ropes Course event from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 17, at the Nelson Park recreational area. The ropes course will be lit by LED lights. Guests can take the course in 30-minute intervals. Fall Fling craft sale will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur car show to benefit toy drive

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee-Q will be hosting the 4th annual End of Year Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St., Decatur. All proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Drive. Toy donations are welcome. Registration begins at 2 p.m. Entertainment will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event

The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Mattoon police inspector speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Inspector Clint Lawrence with the Mattoon Police Department was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club. Lawrence talked to the club about some of his experiences working in law enforcement. He also discussed drug issues facing the community and his work with the drug unit. Lawrence has been with the Mattoon Police Department for seven years.
MATTOON, IL
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death

BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry

LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Person
Kenna
Herald & Review

Storm warning: Shelbyville unleashes full fury on Tuscola 40-6

Shelbyville showed no mercy to Tuscola, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 40-6 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 16. The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 28-6 lead over Tuscola. Shelbyville charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Both offenses were stymied without points...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

MacArthur football keeps Eisenhower scoreless in Decatur city game

DECATUR -- MacArthur quarterback Brylan McHood-Jones scored four touchdowns as the Generals controlled Friday's Decatur city game with Eisenhower, winning 33-0. Jones got the scoring started with a two-yard run in the first quarter, giving MacArthur the lead 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Toledo Cumberland casts spell on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-26

Toledo Cumberland derailed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's hopes after a 28-26 verdict during this Illinois football game. Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither...
TOLEDO, IL
Herald & Review

Officers respond to report of person with a gun in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — Reports of an armed person fleeing the downtown Decatur transit center Friday afternoon prompted a heavy police response and ended with an arrest. "There was somebody that ran from the transit center," Macon County Sheriff's Sgt. Marr Reynolds said. "He reportedly had a gun." The incident began...
DECATUR, IL
Champaign St. Thomas More refuses to yield in shutout of Rantoul Township 2-0

A suffocating defense helped Champaign St. Thomas More handle Rantoul Township 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
RANTOUL, IL
Herald & Review

Man charged in 2018 Decatur home invasions to defend self at trial

DECATUR — A Decatur man charged with taking part in a brutal series of 2018 home invasions can defend himself and proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Rahiam A. Shabazz, 22, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping relating to the back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes on Nov. 20, 2018.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Rural Illinois hospitals challenged by workforce shortages

When the Illinois Health and Hospital Association conducted its Small and Rural Hospitals Annual Meeting in Springfield this summer, worker retention and recruitment was a major theme. Two of the largest impacts on workforce include stress from the pandemic and a shortage of health care professionals, said Ted Rogalski, Illinois...

