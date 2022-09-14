Read full article on original website
Share of All-Cash Purchases Remain Elevated, Loans Inch Upward
According to a new report from Redfin, nearly one-third —or 31.4%— of U.S. home purchases were paid for with all cash in July. That’s near the eight-year high reached in February and up from 27.5% a year earlier. The share of all-cash purchases jumped in early 2021 during the pandemic-driven homebuying frenzy and has remained elevated since …
Mortgage Rates Eclipse the 6%-Mark
Freddie Mac reports the fixed-rate mortgage hit an average of 6.02% this week, a high point not seen since 2008 as affordability conditions continue to worsen for many potential buyers. The post Mortgage Rates Eclipse the 6%-Mark appeared first on theMReport.com.
Higher Interest Rates Spell Disaster for Racial Housing Gaps
According to Urban Institute authors Michael Neal and Daniel Pang, the current environment of rising interest rates has important implications for the wealth gap between white and Black or Hispanic households. While the “standard narrative” is that higher interest rates, especially when combined with higher home prices and stagnant, if not lower incomes reduces affordability …
Examining the Nation’s Most Vulnerable Housing Markets
ATTOM has released a Special Housing Risk Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to declines, based on home affordability, unemployment and other measures in Q2 of 2022. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois, and inland California continued to have the highest share of the most-at-risk markets in Q2 …
Freddie Mac Announces $536M Securitization of Re-Performing Loans
Freddie Mac has announced the pricing of its second Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust (SCRT) offering of 2022 —a securitization of approximately $536 million including both guaranteed senior and non-guaranteed subordinate securities backed by a pool of seasoned re-performing loans (RPLs). The SCRT program is a fundamental part of Freddie Mac’s seasoned loan offerings which …
House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals
House measure seeks to level the playing field for U.S. veterans in pursuit of homeownership through adoption of a modern, digital appraisal process for VA loans. The post House Passes Bill to Modernize VA Loan Appraisals appeared first on theMReport.com.
New Bill to Accelerate the Processing of VA Loans
The passage of HR 7735 will ease the barriers faced by veterans in obtaining an appraisal on a VA loan, evening the playing field in a competitive housing marketplace. The post New Bill to Accelerate the Processing of VA Loans appeared first on DSNews.
Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services
Twenty-five-year industry veteran will be responsible for the Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer’s loan boarding, acquisitions, and transfers, as well as identifying opportunities to automate processes and improve operational efficiencies. The post Gary Gaskin Joins Cenlar as VP of Transfer Services appeared first on DSNews.
