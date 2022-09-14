ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
CougsDaily

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
EUGENE, OR
105.5 The Fan

ESPN Replaces Boise State With Luke Combs Favorite Football Team

Almost twelve years ago, Boise State was the center of the college football universe. The 'fairy tale story' as Brent Musburger described the Broncos' success to a national football audience watching on ABC Television was at its peak. Today another rising power has captured the attention of ESPN's College Gameday and the hottest star in the country, Luke Combs, as America's next great underdog story.
BOISE, ID
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated injury news for Oregon Ducks ahead of BYU game

The injury list was extensive prior to the Eastern Washington game, but in the week leading up to BYU, that list is growing smaller, which means the Ducks are becoming healthier. The good news is offensive lineman Ryan Walk should see time on the field after missing the second half of the Georgia game and all of the Eastern Washington contest. Coming off the list is right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Ducks will need all the firepower they can muster against the No. 14 Cougars, and it seems as if Oregon’s Justin Flowe dodged a bullet after...
EUGENE, OR

