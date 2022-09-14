Overcompliance, secondary sanctions adversely impact human rights: UN expert

Geneva, Sep 15 (SocialNews.XYZ) A proliferation of so-called secondary sanctions and over-compliance with unilateral sanction regimes are leading to serious adverse effects on the human rights of millions of people around the world, a UN expert warned.

Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, said that "secondary sanctions" are intended to prevent third parties, like states, commercial enti......

