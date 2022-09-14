Read full article on original website
Related
Trader Joe’s broke labor laws in effort to stop stores unionizing, workers say
Situation is notable as the company has cultivated a liberal brand ethos and anti-union moves are likely to dent that public image
Starbucks union organizer says company forced her out
A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership.Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo, New York — the first Starbucks to form a union — said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. Since that vote last December, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.In a letter to her manager, which Brisack shared with The Associated Press, Brisack said Starbucks has refused to accommodate her availability...
Starbucks to make big changes in stores – and it’ll speed up service for customers
STARBUCKS has announced a new multimillion dollar plan that they hope will speed up service benefiting both customers and employees alike. The coffee giant announced it would be investing $450million to improve the efficiency of its stores. The news came this week during the company's investor day, when Starbucks leaders...
HuffPost
Starbucks To Revamp Stores To Speed Service, Boost Morale
Starbucks __ ringing up record sales but struggling with low employee morale __ plans to spend $450 million next year to make its North American stores more efficient and less complex. The company also said it plans to open 2,000 net new stores in the U.S. by 2025, with an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These East Coast States in September
As states review budgets this fall more and more are giving extra COVID relief aid money directly back to residents. Over on the East Coast, tax rebates will be sent out starting in September, with...
Free Money: How To Get Inflation Relief Payments in 2022
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Starbucks Is Spending $450 Million to Upgrade Its Stores
The company announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.
Starbucks Plans Tech Changes Customers Will Love
So many people you know are quick to tell you that they can't function without their morning coffee. And thanks to that state of mind, Starbucks (SBUX) raked in $29.06 billion of revenue in 2021, and the business just keeps on growing. Founded in the early '70s in Seattle, the brand took off on a meteoric growth spurt in the '90s and went on to become the world's biggest coffee chain.
Which Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT for Online Orders?
Americans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have no shortage of food stores to choose from. Most major grocery chains accept SNAP payments using an electronic benefits...
WPFO
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It Was Such a Good Thing for My Anxiety at the Grocery Store': Wegmans Ends This Popular Service Because of Shoplifting
This is why we can't have nice things.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Is your restaurant protected against natural disasters?
Will investments by Burger King and Starbucks work? History says yes. The two chains both revealed plans to invest $400 million or more into their businesses, joining a list of companies that have put cash behind revitalization plans. Signs of a weakening consumer continue to appear. The Bottom Line: FedEx's...
Wegmans Ends Scan and Go Service
America's number one grocery shop may soon have a few dissatisfied customers. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eatthis and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
hospitalitytech.com
Starbucks Reveals Roadmap for Reinvention
As part of its $450M investment in U.S. stores, Starbucks simplifies operations and improves the employee experience with automation. "The cornerstone" is more efficient equipment. Starbucks revealed more details of its roadmap to reinvention during its biennial Investor Day in Seattle on September 13. The day-long call covered the company’s...
Comments / 2