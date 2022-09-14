ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, TX

Hallsville’s Josh Strickland has the Bobcats off to a 3-0 start in 2022

By David Gibson
 2 days ago

HALLSVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) — Second-year Hallsville head coach Josh Strickland is excited to be back in Hallsville to help turn around his alma mater.

“I’ve always bled purple because I’m from here, the chance to be able to come back to your hometown, I feel like I’m living the dream of being the head coach of the program that you played for in high school but I tell these guys all the time the most fun you will have playing is high school and the fact that I get to come back and be the head coach of my hometown its been awesome and great,” explains Strickland.

“He’s made us feel a lot better about what we’re doing on the field and off it too, we’re always ready for what to come,” adds senior left guard Drew Jones.

The Hallsville Bobcats are much-improved sitting at 3-0 after winning three games total a season ago.

“These kids like to play for each other, and that’s huge, we’re making teams everything, and we’re not giving them anything cheap, and we’re playing a good three phases of football right now,” says Strickland.

“As we continue the season the closer you are with your teammates the better you’re going to play because you know you got someone else depending on you that’s going to play their heart out so, of course, they are depending on you to play your heart out as well,” declares senior defensive end Cortavion McMillan.

The Bobcats have a date with the Kilgore Bulldogs on Friday, and Coach Strickland feels a tough non-district schedule is preparing them to make a run down the stretch and hopefully get into the playoffs.

“I think that they’ve really helped us build on the parts that we’re pretty weak on, and they helped us figure out the little kinks in our offense and defense and special teams. I think it really helped us a lot,” exclaims Jones.

“Scratching and improving every single week and just killing it every weak trying to make it as best as we can so we can prepare and try to make it far,” tells McMillan

The Bobcats know it’s going to take their A-game Friday night as they try to continue this winning streak, and make the rest of the state take notice of the resurgence of Hallsville football.

