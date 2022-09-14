ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game ordered to pay more than $9K, write apology

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

A mother charged with telling her daughter to hit a rival player during a basketball game in Garden Grove last year has been ordered to pay the victim more than $9,000 and write an apology letter, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, when Latira (Tira) Shonty Hunt, 44, of La Puente, was in the stands of the MAPS sports facility watching her daughter play in a basketball game.

Video captures 15-year-old girl getting sucker punched during O.C. basketball game

She allegedly yelled, “you better hit her for that” to her daughter after an interaction with a 15-year-old rival player on the court. The rival player then fell on the court in an unprovoked attack that was captured on video.

About a month later, Hunt was charged with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of battery . She faced a maximum sentence of a year in jail if convicted on all counts, officials said.

An Orange County Superior Court judge granted Hunt misdemeanor diversion in exchange for completing a series of requirements over the next two years. They include:

  • A written apology to the victim, her parents and both basketball teams
  • Paying more than $9,000 in restitution
  • Completing anger management classes before she can attend basketball games again

Hunt was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

Mom of teen who punched girl during O.C. basketball game is charged for telling daughter to do it: DA

Under recent changes in California law, nearly all misdemeanors are eligible for court-ordered diversion and reduced probationary periods, officials explained.

“Parents have a fundamental responsibility to raise our children to be good human beings who treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “Youth sports play a crucial role in developing discipline, teamwork and fair play. A grown adult directing a child to use violence against another child on the basketball court is reprehensible. By instructing her own daughter to engage in violence, she is not only responsible for injuring an innocent child as if she punched her with her own fist, but she transformed her own child into someone who is willing to hurt another child.”

Comments / 56

mejusme
2d ago

Good but that girl should have went to jail too! That’s the problem kids have no repercussions only the parents and there are to many parents that do not teach their kid anything and will do whatever to protect them even though their kids are in the wrong!

Reply(12)
48
robe rey
2d ago

WTF.... it supposed to be a game that's all, just a plain simple game, those kids supposed to be having some fun, who cares if they win or loose.

Reply(3)
24
Guest
2d ago

How ghetto is this to tell your kid to go do this. Good for her!! She needs to pay up go to jail and her kid should write a hundred apology letter to everyone in that game.

Reply(6)
19
 

