WATCH: Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker

By Emily McLeod
 2 days ago

Video Courtesy of Molly Kelner Garrett

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker at the popular spot in Fort Walton Beach.

In the video you can see the employee jump on the alleged carjacker and apprehend him.

Deputies arrested William Branch from DeFuniak Springs.

Deputies said Branch grabbed the keys from a woman with a baby outside of a Chick-Fil-A on Beal Parkway and got into her car.

Officials said the employee got involved when he heard the woman screaming. According to OCSO Branch was wielding a stick.

Branch is being charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.



