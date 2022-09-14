September is upon us and if we are lucky this should be a wonderful month, especially if there are no Covid surprises in store for us. Back in September 2020 and 2021, when we confronted this unknown new virus, our solution, in addition to the eventual development of vaccines, was caution and adhering to full lockdown guidelines; staying home, working from home, studying from home and socializing from home. The results were not all positive; many stuck at home drank more alcohol, smoked more and exercised less. We withdrew from active sports and hobbies. The economy struggled and domestic violence increased. Human contact was virtually eliminated and many of us felt isolated and forlorn. This new reality brought with it different feelings from anything we have ever experienced. Sure, as adults we have all had ups and downs, but never anything as unique, unknown and strange as a pandemic. Did we pass our fears and anxieties of the unknown to our kids despite our best intentions? Of course we did. Despite our best parenting, fear was unavoidable, but this September, we can course correct.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO