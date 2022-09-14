Read full article on original website
Dating and the Noises
You might have been with your partner for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes noises while he or she is eating. So, what do you do if your partner makes noises while he or she is eating and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Therapists, Psychologists, And Other Mental Health Experts Are Sharing "Red Flags" To Look For In The First Six Months Of A Relationship
"It seems so nice, but it's just a way to get you to depend on them and turn a blind eye on the things that they really want to do."
Opinion: Feelings Victims of Psychological Abuse Experience While Healing
What happens after you gather the strength to finally walk away from your abuser that has psychologically tormented you?. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
Dating and Sleep Whistling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep. So, what do you do if your partner makes whistling noises in his or her sleep? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Opinion: Initiate Conscious Conversations In Relationships To Build Intimacy
There is nothing I love more than getting to know someone. I have been able to build some extremely strong relationships with friends because I truly want to know about their lives.
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
Childhood Emotional Neglect Test
This quiz was adapted from this source: Stewart C, et al. (2014). Development and psychometric evaluation of the child neglect questionnaire. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0886260514563836. Abuse affects thousands of children each year in the United States. Neglect is the most common type of abuse seen. According to the National Children’s Alliance, nearly 75%...
Parenting Tools for a New September
September is upon us and if we are lucky this should be a wonderful month, especially if there are no Covid surprises in store for us. Back in September 2020 and 2021, when we confronted this unknown new virus, our solution, in addition to the eventual development of vaccines, was caution and adhering to full lockdown guidelines; staying home, working from home, studying from home and socializing from home. The results were not all positive; many stuck at home drank more alcohol, smoked more and exercised less. We withdrew from active sports and hobbies. The economy struggled and domestic violence increased. Human contact was virtually eliminated and many of us felt isolated and forlorn. This new reality brought with it different feelings from anything we have ever experienced. Sure, as adults we have all had ups and downs, but never anything as unique, unknown and strange as a pandemic. Did we pass our fears and anxieties of the unknown to our kids despite our best intentions? Of course we did. Despite our best parenting, fear was unavoidable, but this September, we can course correct.
Men, What Were Your Dad's Most Toxic Beliefs And How Did They Impact You?
Plenty of men live with generational trauma that started with toxic ideas they learned from their fathers.
Opinion: Trauma Bonds Often Keep Victims In Abusive Relationships
When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.
