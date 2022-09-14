Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Families struggling to recover after historic flooding in northwest Georgia
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been nearly two weeks since record rain fell in Chattooga and Floyd counties causing widespread flooding to homes and businesses. While some are working to clean up others say they are just able to get to their homes as the water refused to subside.
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
fox5atlanta.com
Board of Regents terminates 215 degrees at Georgia colleges, universities
ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the termination of 215 degree programs and certifications at its Sept. 8 meeting. Institutions can no longer grant degrees for the programs identified by the Committee on Academic Affairs. The programs were deactivated for longer than 2 years. "Each...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Alabama residents arrested after high-speed chase through Peachtree City
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police accuse a man suspected of shoplifting at a Peachtree City Home Depot of then leading them on a high-speed chase that they were forced to call off for safety reasons. Dash cam video of Peachtree City police pulling over driver Travis Smelley. He’s a 52-year-old...
fox5atlanta.com
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson
Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Typhoon Merbok to blast western Alaska with historic storm surge, 90 mph wind and 50-foot seas
ADAK, Alaska - A historic storm is bringing hurricane-force winds, 40-50-foot seas and coastal flooding not seen in decades to parts of western Alaska on Friday and Saturday. What used to be Typhoon Merbok has morphed into a powerful northern Pacific storm as it races nearly due north and pushes through the Aleutian Islands and into the Bering Sea, bringing a dangerous storm surge that threatens to inundate coastal villages and towns under several feet of water for hours.
