Board of Regents terminates 215 degrees at Georgia colleges, universities

ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the termination of 215 degree programs and certifications at its Sept. 8 meeting. Institutions can no longer grant degrees for the programs identified by the Committee on Academic Affairs. The programs were deactivated for longer than 2 years. "Each...
Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson

Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
Former Typhoon Merbok to blast western Alaska with historic storm surge, 90 mph wind and 50-foot seas

ADAK, Alaska - A historic storm is bringing hurricane-force winds, 40-50-foot seas and coastal flooding not seen in decades to parts of western Alaska on Friday and Saturday. What used to be Typhoon Merbok has morphed into a powerful northern Pacific storm as it races nearly due north and pushes through the Aleutian Islands and into the Bering Sea, bringing a dangerous storm surge that threatens to inundate coastal villages and towns under several feet of water for hours.
