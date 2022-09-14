Read full article on original website
Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news
The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
LeBron James, Chris Paul call out NBA’s suspension of Suns owner Sarver
NBA superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul took to Twitter on Wednesday to share their thoughts on the league’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him. The league on Tuesday suspended...
Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calls for team owner Robert Sarver's resignation
Here is an ''open letter'' released Thursday by Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi calling for the resignation of majority owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies" found during an 10-month NBA investigation of his 18-year tenure as team owner. Najafi is...
Chris Paul says NBA punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver 'fell short'
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying that the league "fell short" with it. Paul, who was the former president of the National Basketball Players Association, joins the likes of LeBron James and others that have spoken out about Sarver and how the NBA is giving him a one-year suspension and $10 million fine for making racist and misogynistic remarks.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
LeBron says NBA “definitely got this wrong” with Sarver; Adam Silver defends decision
One of the reasons Donald Sterling was given a lifetime ban from the NBA and eventually was forced to sell the team back in 2014 was the pressure from players. His Clippers made a very public on-court protest, the Warriors and Clippers almost boycotted a game, and other players such as LeBron James raised their voices in protest.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
Rockets Former Guard Chris Paul Reacts To Robert Sarver Suspension
Several players around the league have expressed their displeasure with the NBA's ruling of Robert Sarver, including former Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul.
Major Sponsor Threatens To Leave Suns If Robert Sarver Remains Owner
On Thursday night, Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Jahm Najafi called for majority owner Robert Sarver's resignation. Less than 24 hours later, the team's jersey patch partner issued a similar statement. PayPal announced on Friday that it will not renew its sponsorship with the Suns if Sarver continues...
LeBron James & Chris Paul call for stronger punishment of Robert Sarver
NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul say Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver should have been given a stronger punishment for his racist and sexist behaviour. Sarver, who also owned the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, was fined $10m and suspended from the sport for a year after the NBA investigated allegations.
Stephen A. Smith Gives His Take On Robert Sarver Bombshell
Robert Sarver is public enemy number one in the NBA right now and for good reason. A report recently came out that details how Sarver made numerous lewd comments about female employees, while also using the N-word on numerous occasions. It is a horrible look for the NBA and it has only been made worse by Adam Silver's weak punishment which includes a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine.
NBA Players Union Exec Wants Suns’ Sarver Banned for Life
Tamika Tremaglio believes that Sarver should never hold a managerial position within the league again following the investigation's findings.
LeBron James slams NBA’s punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver: ‘Our league definitely got this wrong’
NBA megastar LeBron James is using his reach and mass appeal to let basketball fans know that the NBA failed in its punishment for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The biggest story in the association this week was the NBA handing down a notable suspension and fine against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. The 60-year-old NBA boss will be banned from the league for the next year and was hit with a $10 million fine — the maximum the league can levy. He must also, “Complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace.” The punishment comes following an investigation that started late last year following an ESPN expose on allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct by Sarver during his nearly 20-year tenure as the Suns’ owner.
Howard Beck explains differences in Donald Sterling, Robert Sarver cases
Howard Beck is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who was front and center during NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s press conference on Wednesday. His direct question to Silver about the difference in behavioral standards and accountability for Robert Sarver vs. any other employee in the NBA went viral, as many were shocked by the Commissioner’s answer.
Sam Garvin to serve as Suns interim governor, filling in for Robert Sarver
One day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Suns and Mercury governor Robert Sarver, his interim replacement has been approved. According to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin will fill the void, with Silver approving the plan Wednesday evening. Garvin has...
If the NBA is serious about living its values, then Robert Sarver has to go | Etan Thomas
Donald Sterling was banned from the NBA for life. What the Suns’ Robert Sarver did was worse, but earned him a slap on the wrist. The league simply must do better
LeBron James, Chris Paul, NBPA Director react to Commissioner Adam Silver's Robert Sarver decision
The NBA continues to receive criticism for its ruling in the Robert Sarver case, including a scathing review from its most prominent player. In a pair of tweets tonight, LeBron James said the league “definitely got this wrong” in reference to Commissioner Adam Silver’s decision to suspend Sarver for one year and fine him $10M rather than taking action to force him to sell the team.
LeBron James Reacts To Robert Sarver Decision
Former Miami Heat player LeBron James was among the several NBA players to react to saga of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for making racist and misogynist remarks in the workplace. James took to Twitter to express his viewpoint. He...
