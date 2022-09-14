ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

'Respect All, Fear None': Baylor DB Devin Neal Not Taking Texas State for Granted

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fkuh_0hvlDAJf00

The Bears won the Big 12 last season, but lowly Texas State gave them a fight in the first game of the year.

The Baylor Bears took the country by surprise last season, winning the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl after starting the season unranked.

But the Bears and coach Dave Aranda didn't exactly come out of the gates looking like a program-wrecking team.

A season-opening 29-20 win over the Texas State Bobcats, who ended up finishing the season 4-8 in the Sun Belt, didn't appear that impressive after Week 1 of last year.

Fast-forward to Sunday, and Baylor was trying to catch some sleep after a 26-20 late-night loss on the road at No. 21 BYU.

The motivation for a bounce-back win is already burning bright after being on the wrong end of a matchup between ranked opponents.

Now, as Baylor welcomes Texas State to Waco this time around, the Bears will get a chance to show Saturday that they’re capable of slaughtering inferior competition.

But ask safety Devin Neal how he feels about the matchup, and he’ll get honest in a way that a championship-winning team should.

"When it comes to every opponent, we respect all and fear none,” Neal said. “Every opponent that comes to play us is another opponent and you gotta give them your respect.”

The spread (-30) heavily favors Baylor, as the Bobcats are a team that the 17th-ranked Bears should easily handle at McLane Stadium.

Texas State is also a football program that has only existed since 2012 and has one winning season mixed in between a 37-85 all-time record.

Think this matters to Neal? Think again.

“You can't see the team logo, you can't see the name, cause when you disrespect your opponent is when you have your worst games, and we want to respect our opponents,” he said.

The junior safety has totaled 36 tackles in his three-year career and rallied his first-career sack in the loss to BYU.

He’ll aim to keep this momentum up when Baylor hosts Texas State on Saturday at 11 a.m. C.T.

RG3 Earns Spot On MNF (; 0:59)

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter

Follow Inside the Bears on Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to the our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Marcos, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
San Marcos, TX
Football
texashsfootball.com

Stadium Packed, Both Teams Ready, Referees No Show

The Wimberley Texans out of District 13-4A Division II hosted the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies out of District 14-4A Division I Friday night. Wimberley is 3-0 and our #10 ranked team in 4A and Fredericksburg came in 1-1 after a 31-28 win over Kerrville Tivy last week. Both teams were...
WIMBERLEY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school football coach has incredible proposal following win

High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
KILLEEN, TX
College Football News

Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Texas (1-1), UTSA (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Sure, there’s a moral victory of pushing the then-No. 1 team in the nation to the brink, but to get so close and come up with that good of a performance only to lose in such painful fashion …
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Texas programs mourn two-sport athlete, father and husband

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the Texas athletic community continue to mourn the death of Cody Fuller, a former two-sport star athlete for Texas Tech, following his battle with pancreatic cancer. Fuller played football and baseball for the Red Raiders before he was diagnosed in March of this year;...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Texas State Bobcats#Sugar Bowl#American Football#College Football#College Sports
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
762
Followers
416
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy