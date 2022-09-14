Read full article on original website
KUCB
Unalaska grasps at solutions to stifling airfare costs
Unalaska Fire Captain Ben Knowles was elated when he heard the news: after roughly two years of waiting, he could use his Alaska Airlines miles to purchase flights to Unalaska. Like most locals, the firefighter relies on using the mileage sharing program to afford steep airline tickets on and off the remote Aleutian island.
KUCB
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok brings high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska.
Remnant of Typhoon Merbok has crossed into the Bering Sea bringing high winds to the western Aleutians, and high temperatures to Unalaska. KUCB's Vic Fisher talked to Kaitlyn O'Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, about the storm. This interview originally aired on KUCB on Sept. 16, 2022. It...
KUCB
Saab 2000 touches ground in Unalaska
A Saab 2000 aircraft landed in Unalaska Wednesday morning for the first time in three years. It was a test flight for Aleutian Airways, a new regional carrier operated by Sterling Airways, to demonstrate to the Federal Aviation Administration they are qualified to land the Saab 2000 aircraft at Tom Madsen International Airport.
KUCB
Qawalangin Tribe donates food boxes after tough subsistence season
Unalaska is most widely known for being a fishing port — the largest in the nation. Hundreds of millions of pounds of seafood are delivered to Unalaska’s processing plants every year. And generally, the local community also brings in large harvests through subsistence fishing. But this year was...
