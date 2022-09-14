Read full article on original website
Big time warm-up coming next week!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Football Friday is looking and feeling GOOD! Temperatures will be in the low 80s at the start of the games and drop to the low 70s and upper 60s by the end of them. Saturday and Sunday will be picture perfect with morning lows in...
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 15, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be mainly sunny and dry across the board once again. We’ll climb into the upper 80s during the afternoon hours after starting off the morning in the lower and middle 60s.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan hit the road to take on another 7A region two team in Smiths Station. The Wolves looked to piece together back to back wins after knocking off Prattville in week 3. Dothan won 57-43.
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. “We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was homecoming night in the City of Progress as Enterprise hosts Rehobeth. These two schools have never faced off on the gridiron despite both schools being open for over 75 seasons. Wildcats win the first-ever matchup between the two schools 59-6 over Rehobeth.
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
4 your health: Preparing for fall viruses
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many illnesses that circulate in the fall like the flu, the common cold, and COVID-19 still lingers. Each of these viruses have similar symptoms like sneezing, coughing, fever, fatigue, so it can be hard to tell which one you have been bogged down with.
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
WATCH: 7A Enterprise and 5A Rehobeth set for battle on Wildcats’ Homecoming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Enterprise celebrates homecoming week, their football team is set for a big time battle as the Wildcats welcome the Rehobeth Rebels to their stadium in Week 4. This will be the first ever meeting on the gridiron for the Wildcats and Rebels. Enterprise have played...
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
County departments in process of moving to Herndon Building
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — County departments in Henry County have begun moving their offices into the Herndon Building. The Herndon Building is a two-story building that was donated to the county commission by the Herndon family. Two county departments will be moving across the street — the county commission...
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Dothan teenager missing
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan teen has been labeled a runaway and reported missing by the Dothan Police Department. Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, was last seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel is unknown....
