20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
N.J. reports 1,548 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Transmission rate jumps but remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths, as the statewide rate of transmission jumped but remained below a key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests increased to 1,476, a 12% increase from a week ago and a 27% decrease...
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
Many New Jersey residents to receive $500
photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
Nurses at this NJ hospital say they ‘lack trust,’ wouldn’t feel safe as patients
The union representing nurses at a Monmouth County hospital has released survey results showing a lack of trust in hospital management — while the hospital slams the survey and summary as “devoid of facts” and “self-serving propaganda.”. A survey was carried out among Jersey Shore University...
N.J. reports 2,053 COVID cases, 8 deaths; end of pandemic is ‘in sight,’ WHO says
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight confirmed deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the pandemic is reaching its end, as global deaths are at their lowest level since March 2020. “We are not there yet, but the end is...
Prosecutors warn NJ ‘werewolf’ killer is lying about past in online dating profile, reports say
A New Jersey man, known as the "werewolf" killer for stabbing a complete stranger to death, is trying to find love using an online dating profile playing down his violent past, prosecutors warn. Pankaj Bhasin spent three years in a mental health facility after he drove from his home in...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Toms River Man Arrested For Participating In The January 6 Riot At The U.S. Capitol
A Toms River man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting law enforcement officers and other actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and...
Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion
New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union
TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
These Are 10 New Jersey Roads You Avoid Like the Plague
These roads make you say "nope." Whether it's the traffic, the merges, the lights, or just the drivers, there are some roads in New Jersey you want to avoid like the plague. You would rather spend an extra 20 minutes riding through backroads than driving here. Knowing all this, it...
Fire at Western Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least 4 people, officials say
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.Investigators say they are looking for more victims.Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days
USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
Here’s what Murphy said about latest deal on N.J. public worker health benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he doesn’t want big health insurance premium increases for public workers to “become an annual event” and called a last-minute move to ease a bit of the pain for some of those workers “a fair deal.”. A New Jersey health...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
