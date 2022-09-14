Read full article on original website
New York Mets' billionaire owner Steve Cohen will 'torture the Yankees and bid for Aaron Judge even just to drive the price up' as record-breaking slugger edges closer to free agency and a potential $300m contract offer
New York Mets' billionaire owner - and lifelong fan - Steve Cohen will consider 'torturing the Yankees' by bidding for Aaron Judge, even if just to drive the price up, it has been claimed. Cohen has been an owner of his hometown team since 2012, first as a minority and...
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
John Stearns, Former Mets All-Star Catcher, Dies at 71
Former Mets catcher John Stearns died late Thursday night at his home in Denver, Colorado, the team announced. He was 71. The Phillies picked Stearns with the second overall selection in the 1973 MLB Draft, but he played just one game for Philadelphia in 1974 before the Mets acquired him in a six-player deal. That trade sent pitcher Tug McGraw to the Phillies.
New York Mets 4-Time All-Star John Stearns Dead At 71
John "Bad Dude" Stearns -- a beloved New York Mets catcher and four-time All-Star -- has sadly died at 71 years old. Former Mets exec Randye Ringler announced the news on his social media page ... saying Stearns -- who played for NY from 1975 to 1984 -- passed away on Thursday.
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
Montas to have MRI due to right shoulder discomfort
MILWAUKEE -- Frankie Montas has not pitched to expectations since being acquired by the Yankees prior to the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline, and now, the right-hander is set to undergo an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his pitching shoulder following New York's 7-6 loss to the Brewers on Friday. Montas...
With spot clinched, what's next? Astros postseason FAQ
For the sixth straight season, the Astros are headed to the postseason after a 5-0 win over the A’s punched their ticket. Here’s what’s ahead for Houston for the rest of the regular season and beyond:. What will the postseason roster look like?. One of the lone...
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
Woodruff, Adames heating up as Brewers make push
MILWAUKEE -- Brandon Woodruff is finishing strong. Willy Adames is finishing strong. And the Brewers are trying to do the same as they chase the National League’s Wild Card field. Adames hit another three-run shot for his 30th home run, and Woodruff delivered a season-best eight innings of one-run...
Yordan's 3-HR game punches Astros' 6th straight postseason ticket
HOUSTON -- Any concerns about Yordan Alvarez’s hand ailment, which hampered the slugger over the past two months, went away as he bashed three homers in a game for the second time in his career. His 34th, 35th and 36th dingers of the season led the Astros to a 5-0 win over the A’s on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
The 700 Home Run Club
Albert Pujols' time in the Majors is filled with milestones, incredible feats and championship glory. And as Pujols nears the end of his illustrious 22-year career, he is getting ready to accentuate it by joining the most exclusive home run club in baseball history. Of the more than 20,000 players who have participated in an MLB game, only three have reached 700 homers.
Rejuvenated Edwin Díaz thrives under Big Apple spotlight
Edwin Díaz got another save on Friday night against the Pirates, a five-out effort that kept the Mets ahead of the Braves and in first place in the National League East. It was his 30th save of the season. There are others with more in the NL, but no relief pitcher in baseball is as important to his team as Díaz is to the Mets -- or as dominant.
Mets' tight win presents tempting October formula
NEW YORK -- One could see fairly clearly, during various points of the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night, how this might all look in October. A strong starting pitching performance. A home run and a hit-and-run. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stealing a base in a key spot. Edwin Díaz locking down a five-out save.
Rogers (lat) pulled after 32 pitches, velo drop
WASHINGTON -- It’s been a disjointed, difficult sophomore season for Trevor Rogers, but the southpaw and the Marlins hoped he would ride a string of strong outings to finish it on a high note. Now, whether that happens is up in the air. Rogers’ season may be over after...
9 players who need to come through in October
Every October provides the opportunity for a group of players to rewrite their postseason legacies. Take David Price, for example. Price’s playoff struggles were well documented prior to 2018, but the left-hander went 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his final four appearances (three starts), including victories in the clinching games of both the ALCS and World Series, to help the Red Sox win it all. Thus, his previous postseason failures became more of a footnote rather than a defining characteristic.
Marwin exits after being struck by throw to pitcher
MILWAUKEE -- The first and only pitch that Marwin Gonzalez saw in the Yankees' 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday was a third-inning Brandon Woodruff curveball snapping over home plate for a called strike. The Yankees' infielder kicked at the dirt, looked down at his cleats, and then -- pow.
Offense erupts at Fenway after roster shakeup
BOSTON -- On Aug. 30, Nick Pratto recorded his first career multihomer game in the Royals’ win over the White Sox. The offensive outburst came just days after the rookie snapped an 0-for-21 skid in his second stint with Kansas City after being called up on July 22. Just...
4 bets to consider for tonight's games on Apple TV+
Line: -125 (bet $100 to win $80) These two teams are no strangers to each other and show that offensively. These teams have played each other 13 times and the Blue Jays have gone over 4.5 runs in eight of those games. In fact, the Blue Jays average 8.7 runs per game against this Orioles pitching staff. That’s quite a lot of runs.
Your burning Rangers questions, answered
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are fewer than 20 games left in the 2022 season, and the Rangers sit at third in the American League West and almost 20 games under .500. It’s not exactly the season Texas expected after the blockbuster spending spree last winter, but it’s still a noted improvement over the 102-loss season in 2021.
Chasing 700 and a championship: Pujols hits HR No. 698
ST. LOUIS -- Continuing to hit home runs with great meaning -- both in terms of historical significance and to the Cardinals' chances of landing a top playoff seed -- Albert Pujols hit the 698th home run of his career Friday against the Reds. With the Cardinals trailing by two...
