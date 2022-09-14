Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Pennsylvania
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Centre Daily
21-year-old dies in NC motorcycle crash hours before becoming a godfather, friend says
A 21-year-old was hours away from becoming a godfather when his life was cut short in a North Carolina crash, his friend said. Joseph “Cole” Southern, who was also expecting a child of his own, was riding a motorcycle when state troopers said an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday, Sept. 12. He died at the scene.
Centre Daily
Woman checks item off bucket list with NC lottery prize. ‘Reality still hasn’t hit’
A woman completed a life goal when she won $100,000 in the North Carolina lottery. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken there one day,’” Annette Brown, a seafood restaurant owner, told the North Carolina Education Lottery in a Sept. 16 news release. “It was on my bucket list.”
