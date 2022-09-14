Wednesday Night Forecast: Another comfortable night ahead but higher humidity is on the horizon
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and relatively mild conditions. Low: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with more humidity. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: More sunshine around and hot. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
