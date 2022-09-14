ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Ukrainian couple tell of fleeing war-torn country to resettle in Eau Claire

By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlgdZ_0hvlAAD200

EAU CLAIRE — At 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, Andrii and Marina Sabazov were awoken in their Khrakiv, Ukraine home by the sound of explosions outside.

With their young son, they fled into the large city’s subway system to seek refuge from the damage being wrought by the start of Russia’s attack on its neighboring country.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Inside the recaptured city of Izyum

On Monday, President Zelensky raised the Ukrainian flag in the recently-liberated city of Izyum. The BBC visited soon afterwards to find a city cut off from power and water, but relieved at the arrival of Ukrainian troops. The closer you get to Izyum, the more evidence there is of Russia's...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Society
Business Insider

Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive — some in 'apparent panic' — abandoned 'high-value' weaponry, British intelligence says

Russian troops fleeing Ukraine's counteroffensive abandoned "high-value" weaponry, the UK said. Britain's defense ministry said Russian troops left behind equipment with "essential" capabilities. It shared in an intelligence update that some Russians fled Ukraine's advances "in apparent panic." Russian troops who fled Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive left behind "high-value" weaponry and...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing," and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#War#Explosions#Subway#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
BBC

France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

(RNS) — Tucked away on a hill beyond a vast commercial landscape are the first two Dharmic temples to exist in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in “the middle of nowhere” when they were built in 2001, according to Sarvesh Geddam, the secretary of the two congregations. Now, the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses, and Pewaukee, a village next to Waukesha in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 20th-century Hindu saint, and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, a larger Hindu denomination that follows gurus, or swamis, and is often recognizable for its grand temples. ___ This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.
WISCONSIN STATE
PBS NewsHour

Europe’s largest nuclear plant still in danger as Ukraine reclaims some eastern territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Joe Biden touches down in UK ahead of Queen’s funeral

Joe Biden has touched down at Stansted airport for his UK visit to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.The US President and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the London airport on Air Force One just before 10pm on Saturday.He is expected to both sign the the official condolence book and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, to be hosted by King Charles III.On Monday, he will join a plethora of world leaders at Westminster Abbey in paying their respects to the late monarch. The Bidens were warmly greeted at the aiport by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
183
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy