Brick Or Treat Monster Party at Legoland
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Grab your costumes and get ready to "Boo-gie" down. This Halloween season Lego Monsters are running wild at LEGOLAND California Resort as 'Brick-Or-Treat' presents the all-new monster party. Mercedes Martinez spoke with Jake from LEGOLAND and his scary friend to get all the spooky details.
